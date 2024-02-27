Why is Tyler Herro not playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update for 2022 6th Man of the Year (February 26)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been downgraded from questionable to unavailable for the second matchup of the season series against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Monday.

Herro was initially questionable with left knee hypertension before the team's medical staff deduced he was not fit to partake and would remain sidelined.

The former 6th man traveled with the team for their West Coast trip and will remain on the team's injury report for the second night of their back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Tyler Herro injury update

An MRI revealed that there was no structural damage to Herro's hyperextended left knee, indicating that the shooting guard is expected to return to play soon.

In his absence, Delon Wright, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are among those who may see an uptick in playing time against Sacramento.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Sidelined by various injuries, the Heat guard participated in only 36 of the team's 56 games before the All-Star break. A notable ankle injury kept him out for much of November.

Since his return to play in mid-December, Herro has faced additional challenges, missing two games due to a shoulder problem and migraine.

During the game against the Pelicans on Feb. 23, with the game nearing its conclusion and under full-court pressure, Herro faced an unfortunate incident. While trying to maneuver for space as he advanced the ball, he lost his footing, resulting in a hyperextension of his left knee. The slip caused him to lose the ball and he was in evident distress, grasping his left knee and lying prone on the court.

Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier alongside Tyler Herro

Following an incident during the Heat-Pelicans matchup, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Thomas Bryant of the Heat were each handed a one-game suspension. Additionally, Bryant was given a three-game suspension without pay.

Shooting guard Terry Rozier has missed all of the games since Feb. 11 after sustaining a knee injury against the Boston Celtics, as he landed awkwardly amid Jayson Tatum and Al Horford's contest at the rim.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has employed 29 distinct starting lineups throughout the season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. might make a return to the starting lineup, with Delon Wright possibly making his debut.