Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing tonight against Mavericks? Latest injury update for reigning ROY (Nov. 16)

Victor Wembanyama won't play in Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The reigning Rookie of the Year was ruled out an hour before tipoff. On Friday, Wembanyama injured himself during the Spurs' 120-115 loss against the LA Lakers.

What happened to Victor Wembanyamay? Latest injury update

Wembanyama will not play against the Mavericks as he is dealing with a right knee contusion. After bumping knees with Anthony Davis, he suffered the blow against the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

Wembanyama told Spurs' beat writer Dusty Garza that he was "beat up" after the injury. The 20-year-old briefly exited the game, too. After getting treatment, he was back on the floor.

Wembanyama continued playing until the final whistle, as it was a close encounter. He tallied a team-high 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, shooting 48/0%.

Saturday's absence will be the first for this season. In 13 outings, Wembanyama has averaged 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks. The Spurs will have a big void to fill against a hungry Mavericks team, which is on a four-game losing streak.

Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, and Stephon Castle will play key roles in compensating for Victor Wembanyama's absence.

Spurs remain cautious with their superstar

The Spurs aren't willing to risk losing Victor Wembanyama to a long-term injury. Since his rookie season, they have taken plenty of precautions to ensure he's healthy for brief stretches. Whether putting him on minute restrictions or avoiding playing him with minor knocks, the Spurs have taken the necessary measures.

The Spurs remain on course to contend for a postseason spot this year. They have a decent start with a 6-7 record, which could translate into a rather successful season compared to last year.

Wembanyama is growing comfortable with each game. His chemistry with Chris Paul and rookie Stephone Castle seems to improve nightly. It will be interesting to see where the team stands in his absence.

Saturday's game against struggling Dallas could be the ideal test. The Mavericks have lost their last four consecutive games, dropping to 5-7 on the season. Luka Doncic hasn't had an efficient start, while injuries to a few role players are also holding the team back.

