Why is Victor Wembanyama not playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest injury update as star center misses 3rd straight game (Nov. 21)

Victor Wembanyama will not play on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year will miss his third straight game. Per the San Antonio Spurs' latest injury report, Wembanayama is out with a right knee contusion. He sustained the injury against the LA Lakers in his last game on Friday.

Wembanyama collided with Anthony Davis in the third quarter. He received treatment for the injury shortly and returned to finish the game, tallying 28 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two blocks on 48.0% shooting. However, the Spurs haven't played him in the last three games.

They are 1-2 in that stretch, coming off an impressive 110-94 NBA Cup win over the OKC Thunder. However, Wembanyama's absence leaves a sizeable void for the Spurs to fill.

The sophomore is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and a league-high 3.7 blocks a night, shooting 47.2%. The Spurs are 6-7 with him in the lineup. The Jazz are an easier opponent, but without Victor Wembanyama, their offense could click against the Spurs.

Lauri Markannen and John Collins could thrive with Wembanyama not protecting the rim on Thursday night.

The Spurs already have a loss against Jazz despite Victor Wembanyama's presence

The Spurs will play the Jazz for the third time this season. When the teams last met on Nov. 9, Utah recorded one of its three wins of the year despite Victor Wembanyama's presence. The French center even had a massive game, tallying 24 points, 16 rebounds and 7 blocks on 8 of 15 shooting, including 6 of 19 from 3.

However, the Jazz won that contest 111-110, fumbling the game in the clutch. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson came up clutch in that game, while Lauri Markkanen also made valuable contributions. Sexton finished with 23 points on 8 of 13 shots. Markkanen had 20, while Clarkson ended with 15.

The Spurs got a 23-point effort from Stephon Castle, while Devin Vassell added 21 off the bench. Chris Paul had a forgettable night. The veteran produced only three points and failed to convert a single shot from the floor on six attempts.

The Spurs were the runaway winners in their first matchup against the Jazz on Oct. 31. Victor Wembanayma had another monster game, scoring 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks in a 106-88 win.

