  • Why is VJ Edgecombe not playing against OKC Thunder in NBA Summer League? 76ers' #3 pick's absence from game explored

Why is VJ Edgecombe not playing against OKC Thunder in NBA Summer League? 76ers' #3 pick's absence from game explored

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 07, 2025 23:57 GMT
NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Philadelphia 76ers v Utah Jazz - Source: Getty

Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe missed Monday's Summer League game against the OKC Thunder due to a contusion in his left thumb.

The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that Edgecombe's injury is considered day-to-day and will be questionable for the Sixers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 pick of the 2025 NBA draft, finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds on 48% shooting in his Summer League debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.

This is a developing story.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

