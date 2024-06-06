"Why he walking like he the terminator?" - NBA fans roast Jaylen Brown's tacky outfit ahead of Game 1 vs. Mavericks

Fans had fun after seeing Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's outfit ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The stage is set for the Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks for the finals and the stars are ready to battle it on the floor. As Brown made his way to the arena, fans didn't hold back their thoughts on his outfit.

The Eastern Conference MVP made his way to the arena wearing an all-black outfit. He had a leather jacket and black pants. Brown added more black to his attire with black sunglasses, boots, and gloves.

Fans saw what Brown wore on social media ahead of his second finals appearance and didn't hold back their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the Celtics star.

"Why he walking like he the terminator or something," a fan said.

"N***a this ain’t the matrix," another fan shared.

"Why he walking like he holding a shit," this fan noticed.

More fans took notice of his outfit.

"Idk what this fit is," one fan said.

"Bro cannot walk in those pants," a fan roasted Brown's pants.

"What’s with the gloves?" another fan said.

Even with his outfit, many fans are looking forward to how Brown will perform against the Mavericks. In their last series, the star forward led the charge in the Eastern Conference finals sweep against the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 29.8 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Brown was also a menace on the defensive end as he averaged two steals throughout the conference finals.

Former NBA player said that Jaylen Brown has the most pressure in the Celtics

Fans might think that Jayson Tatum has the most pressure out of everyone in the Celtics locker room. However, Lou Williams believes that it's Jaylen Brown. Williams also mentioned Jrue Holiday as a player with a significant amount of pressure for the team.

Williams shared that while Holiday has pressure for being the "X-factor" for Boston, fans look for Brown to lead the team to a title win.

"He publicly went out and said this year is championship or bust," Williams said. "For him to have the complete... audacity to go out and say that and have the heart to do it, that puts pressure on you."

During the postseason, Brown has been aggressive on both ends. He's averaging 25 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Celtics. With his production, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year recipient believes that the three-time All-Star has lived up to the pressure.

