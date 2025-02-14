"Why would he want to face all that B.S. again?" - Steve Kerr co-signs Kevin Durant's reluctance to reunite with Steph Curry on Warriors

At the trade deadline, Kevin Durant nearly joined the numerous All-Stars who were moved this season. Following the massive blockbuster being shut down, one coach close to the situation gave his honest thoughts on the former MVP's decision.

Ad

In the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Phoenix Suns were the primary team connected to Jimmy Butler. Originally, Bradley Beal was the expected player to be sent out in this hypothetical. However, according to Brian Windhorst, it was KD that dangled in trade talks.

The NBA insider cited that Kevin Durant was also sent to the Golden State Warriors in a deal that would have landed Butler in Phoenix. However, it all fell apart when the star forward said he didn't want to go back to his former team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked about KD's decision, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't blame him for not wanting to return to Golden State.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I don't blame Kevin one bit for not wanting to rerun things here," Kerr told ESPN. "He took so much s--- for like, 'Oh, you're jumping on the bandwagon' [when he signed with Golden State as a free agent in 2016]. And then he's Finals MVP two years in a row. It's like he still gets criticized.

Ad

So why would he want to face all that B.S. again?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Durant infamously signed with the Warriors in free agency back in 2016. He went on to win a pair of titles and Finals MVPs during his time there before eventually departing for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Steph Curry reflects on speaking with Kevin Durant before possible blockbuster trade

Steve Kerr is not the only one who doesn't hold any hard feelings with Kevin Durant amid his decision to not come back to the Warriors. Now with a new co-star, Steph Curry reflected on his encounter with his old teammate.

Ad

Before Durant declined the idea of being moved, he and Curry reportedly did have a conversation. Even though things didn't work out in regards to a reunion, the two-time MVP isn't holding a grudge. Curry stated that everyone would need to be on the same page, and he understands Durant prioritizing his peace.

"You need everybody to be all bought in no matter what the history you have," Curry told ESPN about his talk with Durant. "And I respect KD. It's all about having peace of mind and happiness."

Ad

Despite Kevin Durant not wanting to join the Warriors, Golden State was still able to make a massive upgrade at the deadline. Curry finds himself with a new star-caliber running mate in the form of Jimmy Butler.

As for Durant, he remains with the Suns as they attempt to secure a spot in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.