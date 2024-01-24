Why will the Golden State Warriors wear a 'DM' patch on their uniforms?

The Golden State Warriors have chosen to honor the late assistant coach Dejan Milojević by wearing a 'DM' patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season. Milojević suffered a heart attack during a private team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 17 and died at the age of 46.

The assistant coach helped the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship (2022) during his three seasons as a member of the coaching staff. For the remainder of this season's home games at Chase Center, the 'DM' logo will be shown on the court apron in addition to the uniform patch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors assistant coach dies at 46

The Golden State Warriors returned to practice on Monday, but the atmosphere was far from ordinary as the team grapples with the loss of assistant coach Dejan Milojević. Milojević was admitted to the hospital on January 16 in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a heart attack during a private team dinner. Despite efforts to save him, Milojević passed away on the morning of January 17.

A former standout player and coach in Europe, Milojević was in his third season with the Warriors when the tragic incident occurred. Known for his infectious positivity and radiant smile, Milojević was described by coach Steve Kerr as one of the most positive and beautiful human beings he had ever known.

Milojević, who played a crucial role in the Warriors' coaching staff, became the second Serbian assistant coach to secure an NBA championship, following Igor Kokoškov's achievement with the San Antonio Spurs in 2004. He was instrumental in assisting Kevon Looney in securing a league-leading 274 offensive rebounds in the 2022-23 season.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Dario Šarić has been a pillar of support for Milojević's family, which includes his wife, Natasha, and two children, Masha and Nikola. According to Kerr, Dario, along with Kevon Looney, shared a particularly close bond with Dejan, treating him like family.

During Monday's practice, the Golden State Warriors wore special 'Brate' shirts, a Serbian term meaning 'brother,' which was how Milojević addressed everyone on the team. The shirts also featured a heart over the chest area, bearing his initials 'DM.'

Milojević has received tributes worldwide, including from the teams he coached and played for in the ABA Liga in Europe. In a poignant moment during practice, both teams' fanbases passionately chanted his name in a heartfelt celebration of his life.

The Golden State Warriors return to action on Wednesday night to face the Atlanta Hawks. The matchup will be held at the Chase Center, which means it'll be the first time fans will see the initials 'DM' proudly placed on the hardwood.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!