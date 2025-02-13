Why will Stephen Curry & Sabrina Ionescu not have a 3-point contest? Understanding Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson's role in absence

A rematch of the Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest, one of the most anticipated events for the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, has been called off. Curry and Ionescu rejected the idea of running back their 3-point contest from last year, with Caitlin Clark seemingly playing a key role in their reluctance to compete against each other.

Joe Vardon and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the NBA-against-WNBA contest won't be included in the festivities of the 2025 All-Star weekend. According to the reporters, Curry and Ionescu didn't want to do the same they did last year and wanted to make the event bigger.

Potential additions of Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson to the tandem were rumored in the months leading to the All-Star Game. However, Clark refused to participate in the event via a statement shared by her sports agency, revealing that she wanted her first 3-point contest to be in Indianapolis this summer, as her Fever host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Trending

Even though the league tried to find alternatives to this contest, including adding it to the revamped All-Star Game format, Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu aren't fond of the idea of doing what they already did last year.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback