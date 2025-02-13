  • home icon
  Basketball
  NBA All-Star Weekend
  Why will Stephen Curry & Sabrina Ionescu not have a 3-point contest? Understanding Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson's role in absence

Why will Stephen Curry & Sabrina Ionescu not have a 3-point contest? Understanding Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson's role in absence

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 13, 2025 16:12 GMT
Why will Stephen Curry & Sabrina Ionescu not have a 3-point contest? Understanding Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson
Why will Stephen Curry & Sabrina Ionescu not have a 3-point contest? Understanding Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson's role in absence (Image credit: Getty)

A rematch of the Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu 3-point contest, one of the most anticipated events for the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, has been called off. Curry and Ionescu rejected the idea of running back their 3-point contest from last year, with Caitlin Clark seemingly playing a key role in their reluctance to compete against each other.

Joe Vardon and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the NBA-against-WNBA contest won't be included in the festivities of the 2025 All-Star weekend. According to the reporters, Curry and Ionescu didn't want to do the same they did last year and wanted to make the event bigger.

Potential additions of Caitlin Clark and Klay Thompson to the tandem were rumored in the months leading to the All-Star Game. However, Clark refused to participate in the event via a statement shared by her sports agency, revealing that she wanted her first 3-point contest to be in Indianapolis this summer, as her Fever host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Even though the league tried to find alternatives to this contest, including adding it to the revamped All-Star Game format, Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu aren't fond of the idea of doing what they already did last year.

Edited by Orlando Silva
