Why will Steve Kerr not coach Team USA beyond 2024 Olympics? Real reason explored

After a fourth-place finish in the FIBA World Cup, Team USA is gearing up for a big run at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Coach Steve Kerr will likely lead a loaded squad of NBA stars in what could be the last dance heading the team.

He told The Athletic that the Olympics next summer will be his last time to lead Team USA. He's on the same path as Gregg Popovich. Before stepping down, the renowned Spurs coach led the United States to one World Cup and one Olympics.

“To me, it’s a two-year; it’s a cycle. Pop coached a World Cup and the Olympics, now it’s my turn to pass the baton. I think that’s kind of how it should be. Frankly, it’s a huge commitment too,” Kerr said.

Kerr was a player on the 1986 team that won a world championship (the tournament that preceded the World Cup). He was also an assistant on the staff under Popovich during the Tokyo 2020 Games, when the US won its fourth straight gold.

Kerr should have plenty of help on his bench for Paris. Some of the best NBA minds will likely be assistants, as they were for the 2023 World Cup. Some may even succeed Kerr for the LA 2028 Summer Games.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and LA Clippers coach Ty Lue will likely stay on as assistants. The college coach at Gonzaga, Mark Few, will also be on staff.

Potential Team USA 2024 Olympics roster

Steve Kerr should have plenty of firepower to play with in Paris. The reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, has already committed to donning the USA jersey next summer. LeBron James is also eyeing one last run at Olympic gold next summer.

James has reportedly already begun to recruit some of the biggest NBA stars to join him. James is joined by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker. However, it is not official yet, but it could be the last run for James, Durant and Curry on Team USA.

The roster for next summer will have 12 players. The United States has already qualified for the competition. They will almost certainly field a roster comprising NBA All-Stars to defend gold.