  "Why wouldn't he just wear pads?" Fans express concern as Luka Doncic's knee bleeding issues pop up again ahead of Slovenia-Italy EuroBasket game

"Why wouldn’t he just wear pads?" Fans express concern as Luka Doncic’s knee bleeding issues pop up again ahead of Slovenia-Italy EuroBasket game

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 06, 2025 17:08 GMT
Israel v Slovenia: Group D - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Fans express concern as Luka Doncic’s knee bleeding issues pop up again ahead of Slovenia-Italy EuroBasket game. (Credits: Getty)

Luka Doncic has been through a fair share of injuries in his career. The Lakers star is a veteran when it comes to facing troubles related to his knees. On Saturday, Doncic was seen bleeding from his knees, which had his fans concerned.

A video of Doncic signing autographs for fans before the Slovenia-Italy Round of 16 clash went viral on social media. In the video, the Lakers star is seen with wounds on his knees as he walks by fans while giving out his signature.

Fans swarmed social media with worried comments about the Lakers star. One fan questioned Doncic's decision not to wear knee pads for safety.

"Why wouldn’t he just wear pads," one fan said.
"Has he ever had any surgery on his knees," another fan said.
"It’s like a cut you’ve reopened a million times, it’s soft to the point where any contact it’ll reopen he falls a lot so that probably does it," one fan said.

A few other concerned fans speculated the reason behind the repeated knee wounds.

"I think it's from draining knee fluid so that wound is likely needle wound. Probably don't hurt at all just sting a little lol," one fan said.
"I have these all the time it’s from the tights when u hit the floor like a carpet burn lol 😂 most players have this if u wear tights on basketball floor 😭normal becuz of the material of tights," another fan said.
"cortisone shots maybe , do they use a huge huge needle to inject cortisone?" a fan said.
Luka Doncic will suit up in Slovenian colors to take on Italy on Sunday. The game will tip off at 11:00 a.m. ET and 8:00 a.m. PT.

Luka Doncic makes a compelling case for 2025 EuroBasket MVP

This year, the EuroBasket tournament features some of the brightest international stars from the NBA. Big names like Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis and Alperen Sengun, are competing in the FIBA tournament with hopes of bringing glory to their nation.

However, Luka Doncic is arguably shining the brightest among his NBA peers playing in the tournament. The Lakers star averaged 32.4 points per game while also dishing out 19.0 assists per game in assists.

Doncic has been Slovenia's heart and soul in this year's tournament and without him on the court, they have struggled badly. If Slovenia advances to the final four in the tournament, Luka Doncic has a high chance of walking away as the tournament's MVP given that he maintains the same level of efficiency and production in the upcoming games.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

