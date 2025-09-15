  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Wife's genes didn't even try": NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's sons striking similarities to him over Mariah Antetokounmpo

"Wife's genes didn't even try": NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's sons striking similarities to him over Mariah Antetokounmpo

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 15, 2025 11:52 GMT
Rise World Premiere - Source: Getty
Rise World Premiere - Source: Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off a fruitful EuroBasket campaign in which he led the Greek national team to a bronze medal finish. While the Milwaukee Bucks superstar had several highlights on the hardcourt in this tournament, fans couldn't help but notice something about his family.

Ad

In a viral clip from Sunday's Greece-Finland matchup, Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah and their children were seen cheering for the Greek Freak. For some reason, fans decided to call attention to the physical resemblance of the Antetokounmpo offspring.

"his wife's genes didn't even try," one fan tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Though Antetokounmpo came within one game of competing for the gold medal in this tournament, he nevertheless finished strong by putting up 30 points (9-for-11 shooting), 17 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks in the 92-89 win over Finland.

The former NBA Finals MVP got help from Tyler Dorsey, who contributed 20 points, two rebounds, and one steal. Vasileios Toliopoulos chipped in 15 points and two assists, while Konstantinos Mitoglou added eight points and four boards.

Ad

Though Greece had a 14-point advantage at halftime, Finland turned up the intensity on the defensive end in the second half. Led by Lauri Markkanen and Elias Valtonen, Finland went off for 33 points in the last 10 minutes as they attempted to seize control of the game.

With five seconds left in regulation and Greece leading 90-87, Valtonen had a chance to tie the game after drawing a foul on a three-point shot attempt. He made the first two foul shots but missed the last. Mikael Jantunen came up short on a potential go-ahead basket before Antetokounmpo collared a decisive rebound.

Ad

The Greeks' main man converted on two free throws on the other end to push the lead back up to three. Jantunen would miss one last three-point attempt, and Greece went on to celebrate their bronze medal victory.

"I'm a guy who doesn't like to talk a lot": Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to comments by Turkish center

Another interesting side story in this year's EuroBasket has been the verbal exchange between Antetokounmpo and Turkey's Alperen Sengun. This past weekend, Antetokounmpo responded to Sengun's comment about his supposedly subpar passing skills.

Ad
"I’m a guy who doesn’t like to talk a lot, you know I let my game talk," Antetokounmpo said at a media availability. "I’m going into my 13th season in the NBA. I’ve won everything. Everything."

Soon, Antetokounmpo and Sengun will cross paths once again, this time in the NBA. In all likelihood, sparks will fly when Antetokounmpo's Bucks meet Sengun's Houston Rockets this season.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications