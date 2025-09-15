"Wife's genes didn't even try": NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's sons striking similarities to him over Mariah Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off a fruitful EuroBasket campaign in which he led the Greek national team to a bronze medal finish. While the Milwaukee Bucks superstar had several highlights on the hardcourt in this tournament, fans couldn't help but notice something about his family.In a viral clip from Sunday's Greece-Finland matchup, Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah and their children were seen cheering for the Greek Freak. For some reason, fans decided to call attention to the physical resemblance of the Antetokounmpo offspring.&quot;his wife's genes didn't even try,&quot; one fan tweeted.Hana 🏀 @HanaHoopsLINKhis wife’s genes didn’t even try 😭😭Jay @jay_hardy252LINKThat’s really Mini GiannisT🪄 @TurnerszznLINKLil bro looks exactly like a younger version of his dadNwigs.eth (❖,❖) @Nwigs_LINKthey really the spitting image of him.KELLY🧩 (✧ᴗ✧) @KingofDM_LINKWhy does he look so much like his dad?Benson @BadBoy__BensonLINKOver here we got project Giannis fr 😂😂Though Antetokounmpo came within one game of competing for the gold medal in this tournament, he nevertheless finished strong by putting up 30 points (9-for-11 shooting), 17 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks in the 92-89 win over Finland.The former NBA Finals MVP got help from Tyler Dorsey, who contributed 20 points, two rebounds, and one steal. Vasileios Toliopoulos chipped in 15 points and two assists, while Konstantinos Mitoglou added eight points and four boards.Though Greece had a 14-point advantage at halftime, Finland turned up the intensity on the defensive end in the second half. Led by Lauri Markkanen and Elias Valtonen, Finland went off for 33 points in the last 10 minutes as they attempted to seize control of the game.With five seconds left in regulation and Greece leading 90-87, Valtonen had a chance to tie the game after drawing a foul on a three-point shot attempt. He made the first two foul shots but missed the last. Mikael Jantunen came up short on a potential go-ahead basket before Antetokounmpo collared a decisive rebound.The Greeks' main man converted on two free throws on the other end to push the lead back up to three. Jantunen would miss one last three-point attempt, and Greece went on to celebrate their bronze medal victory.&quot;I'm a guy who doesn't like to talk a lot&quot;: Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to comments by Turkish centerAnother interesting side story in this year's EuroBasket has been the verbal exchange between Antetokounmpo and Turkey's Alperen Sengun. This past weekend, Antetokounmpo responded to Sengun's comment about his supposedly subpar passing skills.&quot;I’m a guy who doesn’t like to talk a lot, you know I let my game talk,&quot; Antetokounmpo said at a media availability. &quot;I’m going into my 13th season in the NBA. I’ve won everything. Everything.&quot;Soon, Antetokounmpo and Sengun will cross paths once again, this time in the NBA. In all likelihood, sparks will fly when Antetokounmpo's Bucks meet Sengun's Houston Rockets this season.