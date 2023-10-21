“Wiggins was like hell no”: NBA fans in shambles seeing Steph Curry vs Victor Wembanyama jump ball

The basketball world highly anticipated Steph Curry and Victor Wembanyama to go head-to-head in an NBA game. With the San Antonio Spurs visiting the Golden State Warriors, most were crossing their fingers they’d see the two play against each other. Fortunately for the basketball world, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Warriors counterpart Steve Kerr did not disappoint the fans. They allowed Curry and Wembanyama to see action for their respective teams.

Fans at Chase Center couldn’t believe their eyes when Curry strode to the center court to face Wembanyama for the tip-off. Seeing the 6-foot-3 point guard eagerly squaring off against the 7-foot-4 center prompted basketball fans to react.

“LMAO curry really thought he was gonna win it and Wiggins was like hell no.”

Andrew Wiggins is Steph Curry’s teammate but he could hardly hold back his laugh seeing what was unfolding before him. Wiggins’ reaction was likely what most felt as the four-time champ and the rookie prepared to jump.

As expected, the Frenchman won the toss to give the San Antonio Spurs the first possession of the game. Victor Wembanyama probably didn’t need to jump considering his height and eight-foot wingspan. Still, he didn’t take any chances and jumped to flick the ball to a waiting Keldon Johnson.

When asked by reporters after the game what his reaction was when he saw Steph Curry face him at center court, “Wemby” replied:

"I was surprised. I thought he was joking at first. But it is fun. It's the preseason."

Victor Wembanyama seemed to surprise Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Last year, following Victor Wembanyama’s exhibition game in Las Vegas, Steph Curry said that Victor Wembanyama was a “cheat code.” The Golden State Warriors superstar noted that “Wemby” is the kind of player gamers create when building a character in NBA 2K.

Watching Wembanyama play must be quite different than going up against him. On a few occasions, Curry could only shake his head somewhat in disbelief at some of the things the French phenom did in the game.

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft finished the first half with 15 points with four blocks. He also hit 2-3 three-point attempts. Wembanyama was all over the floor and the Warriors sometimes had trouble dealing with him.

Two plays stood out for basketball fans who watched Victor Wembanyama play against Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors. With 5:57 seconds left in the first quarter, the lanky center almost lazily blocked Klay Thompson’s three-point attempt.

“Wemby,” once the San Antonio Spurs secured the ball, raced to the other end of the court and faked two defenders before slamming the ball. The hostile crowd could be heard saying, ‘Oooh.’

A few plays later, Andrew Wiggins tried to test the rookies’ defense. Victor Wembanyama stayed with him and eventually blocked the small forward’s attempt in the paint. Jeremy Sochan, the forward/center who often plays point guard for the Spurs, pushed the ball quickly to the other end.

Sochan found “Wemby” on top of the key with Klay Thompson a few feet away. Thompson’s raised hand may not have even bothered Wembanyama who calmly made the triple.

Steph Curry was right. The San Antonio Spurs have a “cheat code.”