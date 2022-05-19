“Wiggs is understanding the nuances of what winning basketball is” - Former NBA MVP bestows high praise on Andrew Wiggins after his stellar defense on Luka Doncic helps Dubs win Game 1

The Golden State Warriors succeeded in containing the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, thanks to Andrew Wiggins' stellar defense. After his team's tone-setting win, former NBA MVP Steph Curry gave props to the first-time All-Star for his efforts.

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 112-87 win on Wednesday. After the game, Curry shared his thoughts on Wiggins' value and his growth as a player. He said:

"Wiggs is understanding the nuances of what winning basketball is."

Rated as one of the most talented players coming into the NBA, Andrew Wiggins has struggled to live up to the hype. While there were sparks of brilliance during his stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, maintaining that form was a bit of a problem.

However, since joining the Golden State Warriors and playing alongside champions like Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins has made a legitimate career turnaround.

Becoming a core member of the Warriors' squad this season, Wiggins has been a valuable force on both ends of the floor and on the rebounding glass. After a terrific Game 1 performance, especially his defense against Luka Doncic, it is harder to dispute his value to the team.

Seeing Western Conference finals action for the first time in his career, Wiggins has produced in bunches. However, with three wins left before they return to a familiar setting in the NBA Finals, Golden State will need to see sustained excellence from their young star.

Andrew Wiggins sets the tone for Western Conference finals series in Game 1

Andrew Wiggins and Luka Doncic in action

Andrew Wiggins was a hero for the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Given his reputation as a two-way player, the Warriors forward had to put his skills as a defender to the test as he was tasked with marking Luka Doncic.

Wiggins did a stellar job as he played some physical and tight defense on the Slovenian superstar. He hounded Doncic and contained him to 20 points on 6-18 shooting from the field.

Wiggins was also a valuable presence on the offensive end. Contributing 19 points on 8-17 shooting, he was just shy of being the leading scorer for the Warriors in Game 1.

With a +/- of +28, the 26-year-old had the best +/- rating for the Golden State Warriors in this game. With so much going right, it is hard to ignore what Wiggins can bring to the table.

However, consistency remains a minor concern. With Doncic always on the verge of going off for 40 points every night, Wiggins will have his hands full. It will be interesting to see how the Warriors forward steps up to the plate.

