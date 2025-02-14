"Wild that Steph Curry is underpaid at $60 mil" - NBA fans react to Warriors topping franchise valuations at $9.44 B

This season, Steph Curry is the highest-paid player in the NBA. Thanks to his current contract, Curry is making $55.7 million in the 2024-25 campaign. Next season, Curry's annual pay will jump up to $59.6 million, putting him just over a million dollars ahead of Damian Lillard, who could become the second-highest earner in the league if he exercises his player option.

According to CNBC, the Golden State Warriors are the most valuable franchise in the NBA and are valued at $9.4 billion, while the average NBA franchise is worth $4.66 billion. The valuation puts Golden State almost a full $2 billion ahead of the New York Knicks, who are the second-most valuable NBA franchise with a valuation of $7.5B according to CNBC.

In response to the latest valuations, NBA fans on Reddit were quick to weigh in:

"Wild that Steph is underpaid at $60 mil a year lol," one fan wrote.

"Seems like this is heavily influenced by the value of arenas rather than the teams purely as NBA franchises," another fan wrote.

"That makes total sense honestly. I feel like the Lakers' brand is the most valuable in the league but not having an arena that's actually their property definitely would hurt their valuation," an NBA fan replied to the comment above.

Others weighed in on what Steph Curry has meant to the Golden State Warriors.

"Warriors need to build a statue of Steph the size of the Statue of Unity," one Reddit user wrote.

"Warriors need to give ownership percentage to curry, FYM a statue. That’s like when you make your company a shit load of money and they reward you with a pizza or gift card," another fan commented.

"I'm surprised the Knicks are worth half a billion more than the Lakers. I know it's New York but the Lakers are also in LA. And the Lakers have won a lot. Interesting stuff. Edit: I was unaware the Lakers didn't own Crypto.com Arena. I am now aware lol," one NBA fan said.

Steph Curry opens up on the final stretch of his career, speaks about Kobe Bryant's final years in the league

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry (30) looks to pass against Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant (24) in the first half of an NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. - Source: Getty

After the Golden State Warriors traded to acquire Jimmy Butler leading up to the NBA Trade deadline, Steph Curry reportedly told Draymond Green that he felt this was the duo's last ride. Although there's been no word on when Curry will retire, and he's currently under contract through the 2026-27 season, he's eager to remain competitive through the final stretch of his career.

During an interview with Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard last week, Steph Curry spoke about wanting the Warriors to be competitive through the final stretch of his career.

"From my vantage point, I’m comparing it to guys that only played for one franchise," Curry said. "Dirk, Tim [Duncan], Kobe, from our era. … You don’t want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last three years.

Curry spoke about NBA legend Kobe Bryant's last few years in the league and said:

"I know he came off the Achilles injury, but it was, like, they were a lottery team, and it was more just how many points can Kobe score down the stretch of his career. I don’t want to be in that scenario."

Currently, Curry and the Warriors are tied with the Sacramento Kings for 9th place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns who are in 11th. Since acquiring Jimmy Butler, the team has posted a 3-1 record, beating the Bulls, Bucks, and most recently the Rockets, while falling to the Dallas Mavericks.

With an experienced veteran in Jimmy Butler now on the floor alongside Steph Curry, the Warriors will be hoping to make waves in the postseason.

