"Will always be a dissapointment": Devin Booker lets out true emotions on Big Three tenure with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal

Devin Booker has played alongside former All-Stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal over the past two years, albeit without achieving any playoff success. This offseason, the Phoenix Suns have moved on from the Big Three, trading away Beal and Durant, while Booker stayed to continue being the team's cornerstone. Booker has since expressed what he felt about the time he had with Durant and Beal, labelling it as a &quot;disappointment.&quot;&quot;It was tough. I think just not getting to where we wanted to with Kevin and Brad, two guys that I have a high respect for and always will,&quot; Booker said. &quot;The opportunity to play alongside with them was a lot in its own, but it will always be a disappointment to me to not do what we all sought out to do.&quot;Durant first joined the Suns during the 2022-2023 NBA season, when they reached the second round but lost to the eventual champions Denver Nuggets. In his second season with the squad, Beal joined the Suns, ending in a first-round exit after they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Last season, the Suns missed the playoffs entirely after logging a 36-46 record, good only for the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. The Suns have traded Durant to the Houston Rockets in a deal that brought them Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, while Beal signed with the LA Clippers after completing a buyout with Phoenix. The team is now looking to put it all behind them, even firing their head coach, Mike Budenholzer, and replacing him with 40-year-old Jordan Ott. Devin Booker embraces leadership role for the new-look Suns next seasonDevin Booker will be looking to be the stabilizer for the Suns next season as he embraces a leadership role for the new-look squad. “The leadership aspect is going to be more important than ever this year — just realizing our roster, the age of our roster and the experiences I’ve had and what I’ve seen,” he said. “I’m going to do what I can and I’m always going to use my voice.”Booker will be entering his 11th season in the NBA this year. Booker is also bringing his winning pedigree to the roster, as he is the lone Suns player remaining from the 2021 team that played in the NBA Finals. The Suns will open their regular season campaign on Oct. 22, against the Sacramento Kings.