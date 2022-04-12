"Will always be in the GOAT discussions along with Michael and LeBron" - Magic Johnson showers some love on NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ahead of his birthday

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will forever be remembered as one of the all-time great NBA duos.

The two players were an integral part of the 'Showtime Lakers.' The team delighted fans worldwide with their style of play and multiple NBA championships in the 1980s.

Both players helped the LA Lakers to five championships. However, Abdul-Jabbar finished with six overall after winning his first ring with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1971.

Abdul-Jabbar will turn 75 on April 16. The week leading up to his birthday has been filled with celebration and festivity. A number of his teammates, including Johnson and James Worthy, attended the celebrations organized by the Lakers during their final home game last Friday.

Johnson tweeted the following message in honor of Abdul-Jabbar, acknowledging his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) status among players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James:

"All the Showtime Lakers had a great time celebrating our captain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on his 75th birthday! Kareem, NBA All Time leading scorer, is and will always be in the GOAT discussions along with Michael and LeBron. I truly love and respect this man."

"He made me a better man" - Magic Johnson credits Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with having a positive influence on him

Magic Johnson reflected on the role Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in shaping his personality during the birthday celebrations organized by the LA Lakers.

Magic told Spectrum SportsNet:

"I can’t believe that he’s 75 years old! I think about all the great times that we shared together on that basketball court and off the court as well. He made me a better man."

"He taught me how to prepare for games in the NBA both physically and mentally. He’s the smartest athlete I’ve ever met in my life and then he was the most dominant on that basketball court."

The starting point guard of the Showtime Lakers went on to explain why Captain Skyhook was such a dominant player on the basketball court:

"Kareem could do something that most players couldn’t do, especially at his size. He could dominate the game on both ends of the court."

"When he wanted to just say, 'Hey, imma take this whole game over,' he did it, scoring-wise, and defensive-wise, and rebounding-wise. And when the game was on the line, he could make free throws."

