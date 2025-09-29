"Will always hold a special place in our hearts": Al Horford's Miss Universe winning wife Amelia Vega leaves gratitude-filled note for Celtics

Al Horford will be playing his 19th season in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, ending his stint with the Boston Celtics, where he won his first and only NBA championship in 2024. With Horford's departure, his wife Amelia Vega left a gratitude-filled note for the Celtics.

In a post on Instagram, Vega, a former Miss Universe from the Dominican Republic, left a short but heartwarming message for Boston following Horford's exit from the Celtics.

"💚 Boston will always hold a special place in our hearts 💚," Vega wrote.

The post included Horford's message to Celtics fans as he thanked them for welcoming his family during his time in Boston.

"From the moment we arrived, you have welcomed my family and I with open arms," Horford said. "This chapter in my career will hold a special place in my heart. Raising banner 18 with this city will be a moment I will always cherish. I am forever grateful for the fans and the organization. Thank you, Boston."

Horford first came to Boston during the 2016-2017 season before leaving the squad to play for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.

After two years, Horford then returned to the Celtics in 2021, becoming one of the team's core players.

Last season, Horford averaged 12.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game on 36.6 percent from the three-point line.

Horford is expected to be the Warriors' starting center for the upcoming season, playing alongside four-time NBA champions Steph Curry, and Draymond Green.

NBA insider explains what could Al Horford role with the Warriors

After a steady role as a stretch big with the Boston Celtics, Al Horford is seen to carry over the same facets with the Golden State Warriors.

According to The Athletic's Warriors insider Anthony Slater, Horford will be utilized as a floor spacer in the Warriors' offense, while helping on the team's defensive load, which is currently anchored by Draymond Green.

"Horford would slide in as the presumed starting center, lessening the regular-season load on Draymond Green, which is a priority," he said. "Horford's ability to pass and defend fits well into the Warriors' system. His ability to shoot from the center spot is something they've been sorely lacking."

Horford's signing came as the Warriors' training camp drew nearer. The Warriors will open the regular season against the LA Lakers on Oct. 21.

