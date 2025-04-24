"Will arm wrestle after the series is over" - Steph Curry sends direct message to $105,333,333 Rockets guard after physical battle in Game 2

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was still in a good mood despite their 109-94 loss in Game 2 against the Houston Rockets. Curry even jokingly challenged Rockets guard Jalen Green to an arm wrestling match after another physical battle on Wednesday.
Curry and Green had a couple of loose ball tussles in Game 2, which resulted in jump-ball situations. The series has been very physical so far, and the two-time NBA MVP seems to like it despite some non-calls against him. He jokingly challenged the former No. 2 pick to see who's stronger.
"I was trying to prove I was stronger than him," Curry said. "We'll arm wrestle after the series is over. We'll see."
The Golden State Warriors had no answer for Jalen Green, who is on a $105.3 million contract, in Game 2. Green finished with 38 points, four rebounds and six assists, tying a franchise record for most 3-point shots made in a playoff game at eight.
On the other hand, Steph Curry was limited to just 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists. The Houston Rockets have tied the series 1-1, with Games 3 and 4 to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
It has been a rough matchup for Golden State, especially after Jimmy Butler suffered a pelvic contusion in the first quarter. Butler was undercut by Amen Thompson by accident, causing him to land hard on his back and hip. He was ruled out for the game and his status for Game 3 on Saturday is currently unknown.
Hall of Famer makes bold prediction about Steph Curry and LeBron James
There's no denying that LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are the three best players of their generation. James and Curry are often compared against each other since they have the same number of championships at four.
Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce thought that Curry has a chance to surpass James if he wins his fifth title this year.
"In the LeBron era, he could five chips and a unanimous MVP," Pierce said, according to Fox Sports. "That's gotta hold some kind of weight. That's never been done. If we're talking about LeBron as the greatest player and a player in your era won a unanimous MVP, that's going to shake something up."
Curry won't have a chance at this year's title if Jimmy Butler's injury is more serious than initially thought. James also has a chance this season, but the OKC Thunder are the favorite to win the West.
