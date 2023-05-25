Will Bronny James make the NBA? Performance of LeBron James' son analyzed

Bronny James, the talented son of NBA legend LeBron James, has captured the attention of basketball enthusiasts worldwide. As the heir to his father's basketball legacy, there is much speculation about whether Bronny has what it takes to reach the professional level.

Bronny's ranking as a four-star prospect and the eighth-best point guard in his class underscores his undeniable talent and potential. Although his ranking isn't No. 1, he has proven himself to be a formidable competitor. He's up against some top contenders, including Andrej Stojakovic, who has NBA genes courtesy of his father, Peja Stojakovic.

ESPN ranks Bronny, who committed to the USC Trojans this month and played in the McDonald's All-American Game, as the 19th-best player in the class of 2023.

Analysts have differing opinions on his draft prospects, with some predicting a potential second-round selection and others believing he could be a surefire lottery pick. ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony pegged Bronny as the No. 10 pick in 2024 in his February mock draft, while Yahoo Sports has him at No. 24 and NBA Draft Room at No. 28. The ultimate verdict remains uncertain.

LeBron James, of course, was taken No. 1, straight out of high school, in 2003.

A legacy to uphold for Bronny James?

Bronny James, left, and LeBron James in the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game.

It is unfair to compare Bronny to his father, LeBron James, as they are distinct individuals. LeBron's physical dominance is unmatched, and it is unlikely that Bronny will reach the same level. However, this does not diminish Bronny's potential to become a great player in his own right.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Bronny's frame has developed, supporting a more well-rounded game. While there is room for improvement, recruiting services unanimously recognize his talent. Notably, Bronny has been averaging impressive statistics, including 14.0 points, a team-high 5.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

LeBron James @KingJames Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣

The interest from teams in drafting Bronny stems not only from his potential as a player but also from the thrilling prospect of LeBron James playing alongside his son. LeBron has expressed his desire to share the court with Bronny, and if he continues playing in 2024, he could sign with the team that selects Bronny, creating a captivating father-son duo.

Moreover, LeBron's presence would enhance the popularity of any team that drafts him, particularly smaller-market teams. It presents an exciting and mutually beneficial opportunity for all parties involved.

The future of Bronny James in the NBA holds immense promise. With his talent, dedication and guidance from his father, Bronny has the potential to make a name for himself in professional basketball.

