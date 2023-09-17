Will Damian Lillard join Miami Heat before start of 2023-24 season? Evaluating possible trade scenarios for Blazers superstar

In the 2012 NBA draft, Damian Lillard was picked sixth overall in the first round by Portland Trail Blazers. He would go on to become the face of the franchise in the seasons to come. In his 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, Lillard has averaged 25.2 points per game (43.9% shooting, including 37.2% from 3-point range) and 6.7 assists.

However, after another disappointing season with the organization despite the incredible numbers he put up, Lillard requested a trade out of Portland during this year's offseason.

Be that as it may, his request came with a preference to play only for the Miami Heat, despite Miami not having enough pieces to include in a trade package. With that in mind, will Damian Lillard head to the Miami Heat before the start of the 2023-24 season? The answer is no, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Despite the constant trade packages pitched in by the Miami Heat, they were unable to make a trade with the Trail Blazers who refused to let go of their seven-time All-Star.

The Heat unwilling to let go of either Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo went hand in hand with Portland holding on to Damian Lillard. At this point, it is still uncertain if Miami can land Lillard from Portland within the regular season.

Looking at possible trade scenarios for Damian Lillard

With Lillard joining the Trail Blazers for training camp in preparation for the 2023-24 season, here is a look at the possible trade scenarios for the Trail Blazers guard.

1) Trade Scenario #1

In a Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation article written by Dalton Trigg, a three-way team deal would need to be in effect. Besides the involvement of the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers, the Dallas Mavericks will also be required for this trade scenario.

With the Heat's acquisition of Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers will acquire Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., three first-round picks, and two pick swaps. Although Portland will also acquire Tyler Herro, it will then have to move him to the Dallas Mavericks.

In turn, Dallas will receive another scorer who can complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the court, especially with their spacing and offensive production.

2) Trade Scenario #2

According to SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell, the Toronto Raptors can acquire Lillard from Portland, but this will involve the movement of several pieces.

For the trade scenario to work, Toronto will need to include O.G. Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and first-round picks in 2026 and 2028. The Raptors will be getting another star to pair alongside Paskal Siakam, whereas Portland will get quality complementary pieces to their 2023 No.3 pick Scoot Henderson.