“Will Draymond dip his toes in water as the season goes along ?” - NBA analyst speculates over Draymond Green's next season in NBA, says Lakers and Pistons can fit the veteran in their roster

Draymond Green's contract extension has been a hot topic over the summer. NBA analyst Brian Windhorst questioned whether the Golden State Warriors forward will look for a new home.

The Warriors are coming off a championship campaign and will be looking to run it back. Although they have the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green for now, things might change at the end of next season.

Green has stated that he deserves a max. extension and that he might leave if he does not get it. While many think that he should not get the max, his impact on the team is undeniable.

Chris Broussard believes the Warriors should wait to see his output next season before offering any type of deal. While Broussard pointed out Green's age and numbers as factors to consider, he asserted that a championship should be the main determinant.

On The Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst commented on the situation. He teased that Green could fancy joining the LA Lakers or Detroit Pistons, both of whom will have enough cap space next year to accommodate a max contract.

He said:

"If there's no extension when the season starts which, again, I would educatedly guess that there won't be for Draymond or Wiggins, maybe for Poole. Will Draymond have a little dip his toes in some water as the season goes along? You know? 'Oh boy, the Lakers future is so bright. They just need a veteran forward in here.' You know, 'Oh boy, Detroit Pistons have a great-looking future. You know, back in my home state it's just great to see that the Pistons have a great future.' Will he do a little tweaking?"

However, it is worth stating that Curry has commented on the Draymond Green situation. He showed unity with Green and reportedly said that the big three are a package deal.

Warriors GM Bob Myers has also spoken on the development, saying that while they would like to keep everybody, it is not entirely up to the organization.

95.7 The Game @957thegame “We want all of those guys. Can we get them all? I don’t know.”



Bob Myers details the latest on potential Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green contract extensions. “We want all of those guys. Can we get them all? I don’t know.”Bob Myers details the latest on potential Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green contract extensions. https://t.co/0j9BqTXtZD

Can Draymond Green help the Warriors win another title?

(L-R) Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Some could argue that the Warriors cannot win a title without Green. While he is not a top-level scorer, he anchors the team on both ends of the floor.

There are a lot of intangibles in Draymond Green's game that the Warriors will struggle without. The former 'Defensive Player of the Year' is the backbone of their defense and the team's leading provider.

Last season, he averaged 7.5 points and a team-high 7.0 assists. Green's importance cannot be overstated, and if the team remains healthy, they have a good shot at defending their title.

