“Will his father have something to do with getting him out of Charlotte at some point? I would probably bet on that” - Skip Bayless believes LaMelo Ball will be the next face of the NBA, but not in Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball continues to blossom into one of the NBA's rising stars. After winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award last season, LaMelo saw his game take another step in the right direction during the 2021-22 regular season. Although the Hornets have not made it to the NBA Playoffs yet, it looks as if LaMelo and his team are on the path toward breaking out into the national spotlight.

Some are starting to question if that breakout for LaMelo will be in Charlotte, as the team has yet again struggled to make the playoffs after losing in the NBA's play-in tournament. While the recent reports are purely speculative, Ball has injected excitement into a Charlotte franchise that was struggling to take steps in the right direction. While speaking on "Undisupted," analyst Skip Bayless said that he believes LaMelo could become the face of the NBA, but it might require him to get out of Charlotte to do it. Bayless also joked that it might require his father, LaVar, to force that to happen.

“Will his father have something to do with getting him out of Charlotte at some point? I would probably bet on that.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed “I think LaMelo Ball will become the face of the league. Will it be in Charlotte? I doubt it.” — @RealSkipBayless “I think LaMelo Ball will become the face of the league. Will it be in Charlotte? I doubt it.” — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/ctoAxB8x6J

LaMelo Ball continues to rise to stardom in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball

In just his first two years in the league, LaMelo Ball has already started to look like a potential superstar out of the backcourt. Ball has been one of the most exciting young talents in the league, as his playmaking and offensive versatility have had basketball fans around the world watching in awe. Still just 20 years old, LaMelo went on to finish the year with averages of 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range.

: sprtspod.fox/Ep.49 On @ClubShayShay , Tracy McGrady said that Ja Morant or LaMelo Ball will be the next face of the NBA:"I agree. They both have a great shot to become the face of the league. They have tons of talent and great personalities." — @ShannonSharpe On @ClubShayShay, Tracy McGrady said that Ja Morant or LaMelo Ball will be the next face of the NBA: "I agree. They both have a great shot to become the face of the league. They have tons of talent and great personalities." —@ShannonSharpe🎧: sprtspod.fox/Ep.49 https://t.co/NWM80NOOTz

The next challenge for LaMelo will be getting his team into the NBA Playoffs, as the Hornets continue to look like a team that is almost on the verge of making a serious leap in the Eastern Conference. With LaMelo looking like a potential star on the rise in the NBA, it's going to be an important offseason for the Hornets.

The team will be eager to continue to add more pieces to the puzzle, with the hope of getting LaMelo and the Hornets back into the national spotlight, as a team that has a bright future. Charlotte is expected to have two selections in the top-15 of the 2022 NBA Draft, and that should go a long way towards adding the necessary pieces for the team to move the needle forward.

