It's been 22 years since the Cleveland Cavaliers picked LeBron James No. 1 in the 2003 NBA draft. He's still going strong and looks like someone who could easily play for many more years. However, he's inching closer to the end of his career, and every game could be his last at this point, even if he's never had a major injury.

That's why, now that he's been tangled up with so many trade rumors and speculation again, his agent, Rich Paul, put NBA media on notice with a major warning.

"When LeBron James retires, they [media] will have to find a new boogeyman to hate on just to chase likes and boost ratings," Paul said in an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

James has been one of the faces of the NBA for more than two decades now, and while most media outlets have protected him and uplifted him, several journalists have also made a living out of scrutinizing his every move.

LeBron admitted that his wife, Savannah, wants him to call it quits, and while he's still relevant and putting up big numbers, the fact of the matter is that he's 40 years old and about to play in his 23rd season.

LeBron James wants to stay with the Lakers

LeBron James opted in on the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers, and some took notice that he didn't opt out to sign a multi-year deal. The Lakers reportedly didn't offer him another year, and his agent said that he didn't ask for one, either.

Nevertheless, contrary to all rumors, Dan Woike and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that James hasn't asked for a buyout and has no intention whatsoever of demanding a trade.

"Amid the constant speculation recently about his future, both the Lakers and people close to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer expect that he will be with the organization for training camp once the season begins this fall, league sources told The Athletic," read the report.

Four teams have reportedly reached out to the Lakers to inquire about James' trade availability, but even if the Lakers wanted to move on from him, he has a no-trade clause, so he would have to agree to any move.

