Will Joel Embiid play in the 2024 NBA All-Star game? Closer look after latest injury update

Joel Embiid came out with 4:04 left in the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Sixers’ reigning MVP injured his troublesome left knee when Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga landed on it. Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse told the media after the game that an MRI will be done on Embiid’s knee to evaluate the injury.

Before suiting up against the Warriors, “The Process” missed two games due to left knee soreness. Nurse said that the injury after the Kuminga incident had nothing to do with what forced him to sit out before. Regardless of when and where it happened, Embiid may have to be shelved for at least a few weeks.

Reports have surfaced that Joel Embiid has a lateral meniscus injury which normally requires six to eight weeks of non-surgical treatment. With the NBA All-Star Game set for Feb. 19, it is very likely that the league’s leading scorer will not be part of the event.

There is a little bit of discrepancy in the reporting as Shams Charania said that Embiid had a “torn” meniscus. Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes tweeted that he had a meniscus injury but did not include “torn” in the description.

Basketball fans are still waiting for the announcement from the Philadelphia 76ers. But the likelihood of Joel Embiid missing the All-Star Game is higher than him playing the event next month in Indiana.

When will Joel Embiid return?

When Joel Embiid will return will depend on the severity of the injury. Unless that will be announced the 6-8 week recovery timeline will do. According to some NBA observers, the said period might be a little conservative.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, even suggested that Philly should shut down the MVP. “Perk” insisted that “The Process” should be sidelined for the rest of the year.

If Embiid’s recovery will take the maximum eight-week projection, he could return on Mar. 24 versus the LA Clippers. Since the 76ers have a back-to-back schedule, he may still sit out the Clippers game and come back on Mar. 25 against the Sacramento Kings.

The Philadelphia 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record. The Indiana Pacers (27-21), Miami Heat (25-23) and Orlando Magic (25-23) are all capable of chasing them down if Joel Embiid is out of the picture.

If Philadelphia drops fast and becomes a play-in tournament team, there is also a chance that the reigning MVP may not play again this season.

