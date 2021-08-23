Will NBA 2K22 be on Xbox Game Pass? Everything we know so far

NBA 2K22 is set to be released on September 10th, with a number of new features having already been announced for the game. The trailer-teaser gave fans a first look at what to expect, which was followed by a big ratings reveal that has given perspective on where all the top players stand, including rookies from the 2021 NBA draft class.

A total of four players share the podium with a 96 overall, with Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry being joined by the newly crowned NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. Regardless, the NBA 2K series has traditionally not been quick to release the game on Xbox’s subscription service Gamepass. In this article, we look at whether NBA 2K22 shall result in a change in the trend.

NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) is coming to @XboxGamePass on 04 March, plus Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play it on console and on the Cloud https://t.co/4QdLC1cjQL — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) March 3, 2021

Will NBA 2K22 be available on Xbox Game Pass? Everything we know so far

Xbox fans will know that NBA 2K21 was not released on Game Pass until March 2021. This was almost six months after the game was released, a trend that the franchise has followed for a number of years now.

Even if you didn't win NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) in today's #FreeCodeFridayContest, you can play the base game with Xbox Game Pass or pick up one of the other editions while they're on sale https://t.co/QLgRXPksvp pic.twitter.com/Kw10Xu3wWT — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) April 2, 2021

Xbox’s Game Pass offers a rotating array of games for players to download and play for free as long as they are paying for the service. A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription can be obtained for a monthly fee of $14.99, which is a bargain considering the wide range of games it offers. A similar service might be the EA Play, or the PS Now, with the former only offering games released by one publisher (EA Sports).

Xbox Game Pass users might have to wait for months to be able to use the service and play NBA 2K22.

Regardless, as in the past, the NBA 2K team has been tight-lipped about a potential Game Pass launch, which at the least suggests that there are no plans to see the game released anytime soon. Hence, as of now, gamers are expected to have to wait for NBA 2K22 to be made available on Game Pass. Until a formal announcement is made, users will be better off buying one of the multiple versions of the game, available for pre-order on the Microsoft store, among other platforms.

Of course, the same trend is set to be followed on other subscription-based gaming services. NBA 2K is assumed to receive a far reduced amount in terms of sales-related royalties as far as services such as the Game Pass is concerned. As a result, the franchise is bound to release the latest version of the game on Game Pass a number of months after its official release.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar