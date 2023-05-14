“Will never forgive you for Game 4” - Steph Curry’s hysterical message to Lonnie Walker IV

Steph Curry and the Warriors' fanbase won't reflect on the 2023 conference semis loss to the LA Lakers without mentioning Lonnie Walker's heroics. Walker arguably proved decisive in the Lakers' 4-2 series win.

He was the main reason the Lakers protected homecourt in Game 4 as they overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to take a 3-1 series lead. Walker scored all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter, leading the Lakers to a 104-101 win. He was three points shy of outscoring the entire Warriors team's fourth-quarter tally.

Steph Curry gave Lonnie Walker his flowers after the series concluded on Friday in LA. Curry gave a signed jersey to the Lakers guard, showing respect for his efforts in Game 4 with a hilarious remark that said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Will never forgive you for Game 4"

Here's the image of that jersey shared by Walker on his Instagram:

Steph Curry signed a jersey for Lonnie Walker

Interestingly, Lonnie Walker scored most of his points with Steph Curry as his primary defender, so it isn't surprising if the latter is a bit more upset than anyone else on the Warriors.

Walker helped the Lakers' offense get going, with others failing to produce the goods down the stretch. His performance was also commendable, considering he wasn't a significant part of their rotation over the second half of the season.

Walker had slipped in the pecking order after the Lakers' trade deadline day additions and had only played strong minutes if the team was short on guard rotations due to injuries.

Steph Curry and Warriors lose first Western Conference series under Steve Kerr

The Golden State Warriors will feel the heat slightly more than any other team out of the 2023 playoffs. The Warriors entered the series against the LA Lakers on a 19-0 streak in the Western Conference under Steve Kerr's rein.

Their only series losses in the postseason under Kerr were against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors in the 2016 and 2019 finals, respectively. The Warriors dynasty could be coming to an end soon.

They don't have the same flexibility they once had to improve their depth. The Dubs have to create a sustainable future to remain a perennial contender. Their veteran star trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green probably have a year or two left of playing at a championship level as the core.

The Warriors are preparing for the transition by simultaneously developing the young players on the roster. Instead of looking into bolstering their bench depth with veterans, the Warriors have relied on young players. They have shown glimpses of playing high-level basketball, but the lack of experience hobbled the Warriors' potential as a championship team.

Golden State will likely also struggle to keep the team together moving forward. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are extension eligible and may seek a max contract, which the Warriors are unlikely to offer.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK Is This the End of the Warriors’ Dynasty? Is This the End of the Warriors’ Dynasty? https://t.co/fDY6UyPKcE

The focus will be on Green this offseason more, as he has a player option this summer. He could opt out and become an unrestricted free agent, giving him the choice to pick his next team.

Thompson still has one year left on his contract. The Warriors dynasty could end sooner than expected if these negotiations don't go as planned for the franchise.

Poll : 0 votes