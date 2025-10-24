Will Richard Stats Tonight: How Did Warriors' Potential Draft Steal Fare Against Nuggets? (Oct. 23)

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:47 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard played in his second game when they took on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Coming off a successful debut on Tuesday against the LA Lakers, Richard looked to put up better numbers against the Nuggets.

Looking at his last game, Richard added five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. He made both of his shot attempts, scoring one 3-pointer and one basket inside the arc.

Fast forward to Thursday, Will Richard checked in late in the first quarter. While he didn't contribute much, Jimmy Butler did everything he could to keep the game within reach for Golden State. Butler scored nine points, keeping the game within four points. Denver came up with a 31-27 lead.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3FGFT
Will Richard0 1 0000-00-00-0
Edited by Itiel Estudillo
