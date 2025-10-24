Will Richard Stats Tonight: How Did Warriors' Potential Draft Steal Fare Against Nuggets? (Oct. 23)

Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard played in his second game when they took on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Coming off a successful debut on Tuesday against the LA Lakers, Richard looked to put up better numbers against the Nuggets.

Ad

Looking at his last game, Richard added five points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. He made both of his shot attempts, scoring one 3-pointer and one basket inside the arc.

Fast forward to Thursday, Will Richard checked in late in the first quarter. While he didn't contribute much, Jimmy Butler did everything he could to keep the game within reach for Golden State. Butler scored nine points, keeping the game within four points. Denver came up with a 31-27 lead.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3FG FT Will Richard 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.