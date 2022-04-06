"To be blackballed for that despite the nasty things that happen in Hollywood" - Kyle Kuzma comes out in support of Will Smith as he gets shunned by Hollywood 

Comedian and actor Will Smith has been the topic of the biggest debate in pop culture right now following his actions at the Oscars. After fellow comedian Chris Rock made a joke targeting his wife, Will Smith proceeded to walk on stage and slap him.

Since the incident, opinions have been split regarding who is to blame. At the time, some agreed with Smith's actions given his wife's medical condition. That being said, the majoirty still feels Rock did not deserve what happened to him.

No repercussions happened during the Oscars, but Will Smith is starting to see the effects of his actions. A recent report from TMZ stated that his career is getting "put on ice for now" as Hollywood puts more thought into what happened.

TMZ @TMZ Per reports, Will Smith's movie career (both as an actor and producer) appears to be getting put on ice, for now, as studios mull what to make of his ugly Oscars moment. tmz.com/2022/04/02/wil… Per reports, Will Smith's movie career (both as an actor and producer) appears to be getting put on ice, for now, as studios mull what to make of his ugly Oscars moment. tmz.com/2022/04/02/wil…

In light of this news, Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma took to social media to voice his opinion. While he doesn't agree with what happened, he feels this punishment is a bit extreme.

"To be blackballed for that despite the nasty things that happen in Hollywood in that industry. Nah man, stop it!"

kuz @kylekuzma TMZ @TMZ Per reports, Will Smith's movie career (both as an actor and producer) appears to be getting put on ice, for now, as studios mull what to make of his ugly Oscars moment. tmz.com/2022/04/02/wil… Per reports, Will Smith's movie career (both as an actor and producer) appears to be getting put on ice, for now, as studios mull what to make of his ugly Oscars moment. tmz.com/2022/04/02/wil… The slap in that moment could have been handled in a professional manner but to be blackballed for that despite the nasty things that happen in Hollywood in that industry. Nah man, stop it!!! twitter.com/tmz/status/151… The slap in that moment could have been handled in a professional manner but to be blackballed for that despite the nasty things that happen in Hollywood in that industry. Nah man, stop it!!! twitter.com/tmz/status/151…

The punishment for Will Smith is reaching extreme levels

Funeral Held For Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali In His Hometown Of Louisville, Kentucky

Kyle Kuzma was right to react the way he did, and what he said was not wrong. There have been people in the film industry who have done much worse and have faced fewer consequences. Not that it justifies what Will Smith did, but the punishment does not fit the crime.

Going up and assaulting Chris Rock for his comment was not the proper way to handle the situation, and Smith knows that. It's fair to assume he would carry himself differently if he had the chance to do it over. Being blackballed from the industry following an incident of this sort seems a bit extreme on Hollywood's part.

Throughout his career, Smith has built a reputation of being a nice person. He always seemed like someone who was well respected among his peers for his work and character. None of that should be thrown to the wayside now simply because of his actions on one night.

Since the Oscars, Smith has apologized for what he did and spoken with Chris Rock to hash things out. He understands what he did was out of line and is sure to never pull a stunt like that again.

When loved ones are involved, sometimes emotions get the best of people. Smith has learned from this mistake, and the movie business should be in no rush to shut him out completely.

Edited by Arnav