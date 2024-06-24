“Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game is a myth” - NBA fans revisit popular internet theory as 1934 video of Babe Ruth signing $52,000 contract surfaces 

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain's iconic 100-point performance has long been considered one of the league's most unbeatable records. However, over the past several years, conspiracy theorists have questioned the record's legitimacy. That skepticism was recently reignited after a 1934 clip of MLB legend Babe Ruth signing a contract went viral on X/Twitter.

Chamberlain's 100-point game occurred on March 2, 1962, when his Philadelphia Warriors blew out the New York Knicks 169-147. Chamberlain played all 48 minutes, shooting 36-for-63 (57.1%) and 28-for-32 (87.5%) at the free-throw line.

However, no video footage of the contest exists, while there is just a partial recording of the game’s radio broadcast, covering only the fourth quarter.

Instead, Chamberlain's postgame photo holding a piece of paper with the number 100 handwritten on it remains the most iconic relic from the legendary outing. Thus, many remain skeptical whether the four-time MVP reached the 100-point mark.

On Saturday, the X account @historyinmemes shared a 1934 video of Ruth, whose illustrious baseball career spanned from 1914 to 1935, signing a $52,000 contract. A day later, the NBA fan account @LakeShowYo retweeted the clip, referencing the conspiracy surrounding Chamberlain's 100-point performance.

"Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game is a myth," @LakeShowYo said.

Afterward, more fans began questioning the record's validity.

"We have Ruth’s footage but not Wilt's, like, what? @urbanestar13x said.

"LMFAO, they have everything on camera BUT that game, SMH," @brokestbaby said.

Meanwhile, others suggested that LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant holds the true scoring record. Bryant tallied 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, marking the closest anyone has come to breaking Chamberlain's record.

"Kobe's got the real record," @obeyer10 said.

"Congrats to Kobe for breaking the single-game scoring record," @GreenRunsBoston said.

"He ain't even score 70, I bet. Kobe>Wilt," @LAMelogang1 said.

Why wasn't Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game recorded?

As for why there is no video footage of Wilt Chamberlain's historic 100-point performance, it pertains to the NBA's lack of popularity at the time.

In the early 1960s, the NBA was still considered a second-class league, struggling to generate viewership. So, many of its regular-season games weren't televised.

Such was the case for Chamberlain's record-breaking night. The Knicks finished the 1961-62 season with the Eastern Conference's worst record (29-51). So, the Warriors' late-season contest against the struggling squad didn't garner much attention.

Nonetheless, 4,124 people reportedly attended the matchup, witnessing Chamberlain make history. Countless fans, players, referees and others involved with the game have since provided testimonies confirming he scored 100 points.

So, it appears the conspiracy theory surrounding Chamberlain's legendary scoring outing is more prominent among the younger generations of NBA fans.

