Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey to draw over $4 million at auction: All you need to know

Wilt Chamberlain was such an iconic name in the history of Basketball. Various Records still bear his name in the annals of history, and one more might join them soon.

The current most expensive game-worn jersey is the 1998 Finals Michael Jordan jersey, followed by the 2007-08 Kobe Bryant jersey. Both of them sold at the Sotheby's auction, with Bryant's jersey selling for $5.8 million and MJ's for a whopping $10 million. Chamberlain's 1971–72 jersey just entered the market and is touted to fetch $4 million.

'The Stilt' has had multiple memorabilia items enter the market, but none as important as this one. This is the Game 5 Finals Jersey that won the Los Angeles Lakers their first championship after moving to LA. The first of many more to come, and who better to kickstart it off than the man who holds the record for most points in a single game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sotheby's claims that this might just be the most important and iconic piece of Wilt's history with the sport to come to market - because of the story attached to it.

"This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history." - Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

In the later part of his career, wearing the iconic purple and gold jersey, it seemed Wilt Chamberlain might retire without a championship. However, the historic 1971-72 season changed everything.

The Lakers had an incredible 33-game winning streak, and Chamberlain became more committed to attending practices. They went on to secure an iconic finals victory against the Knicks, clinching the championship and solidifying Wilt's legendary status.

What makes the jersey more iconic is the fact that Wilt Chamberlain played the finals with a broken hand - he still got 24 points and 14 rebounds. All of this history attached to the jersey is going to hit the market on August 28, until September 7.

13 might be an unlucky number for some, but for the Lakers, it meant every bit of luck, winning their first championship after relocating.

This isn't the first Wilt Chamberlain Jersey to come to auction this year

Just over a month ago, there was another incredible piece of Basketball history that hit the market. Wilt Chamberlain's rookie jersey entered the market, and it sold for the price of a Pagani Huarya ($1.79 million).

The Philadelphia Warriors gave Wilt Chamberlain his debut, and the rest is history. 100 points in a game, MVP and ROTY in the same year, most points averaged by a rookie, and many more records in this very jersey.

SCP Auctions @SCPAuctions This historic Wilt Chamberlain rookie game worn uniform set a new record for any vintage basketball game worn item in tonight's special auction!

#thehobby #whodoyoucollect pic.twitter.com/vr7RK1ZkYa This historic Wilt Chamberlain rookie game worn uniform set a new record for any vintage basketball game worn item in tonight's special auction!

The vintage uniform set a record for becoming the highest-ever game-worn vintage memorabilia ever. Setting records is not new for the man, and he's setting records way after his passing as well.

There are only a handful of players who could beat this record - Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and the currently playing LeBron James.

"Did he score better than me?" - Wilt Chamberlain once insinuated he is a better player than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)