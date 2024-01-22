"Win a ring without joining a 73-9 team" - Kevin Durant itching to get into GOAT conversation has NBA fans roasting him

Kevin Durant expressed bewilderment at how fans view his basketball career, raising questions about his absence from discussions about being considered one of the greatest of all time in the basketball realm in an article published Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with Arizona Central, the Phoenix Suns star said his exclusion is probably because of his controversial decision to leave the OKC Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

When questioned about his absence from the GOAT conversation, Kevin Durant responded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Because I went to the Warriors. Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?”

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant has won two NBA championships, one MVP award, two Finals MVP Awards, two All-Star Game MVP Awards, four scoring titles and the Rookie of the Year Award. He's also been named to the All-NBA first team 10 times and to the All-Star Game 13 times.

Durant's remarks triggered harsh reactions from fans, many of whom criticized his choice to join the Warriors.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Basketball Reference lists Kevin Durant as a sure-fire Hall of Famer

Kevin Durant has a 100% chance of entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, according to Basketball Reference.

Among active players, those sharing a 100% probability for Hall of Fame entry include Durant, LeBron James, Chris Paul aofnd Stephen Curry.

Other players with the highest probability include James Harden (99.99%), Russell Westbrook (99.93%), Anthony Davis (98.95%), Damian Lillard (96.46%), Giannis Antetokounmpo (96.46%), Paul George (94.43%) and Kyrie Irving (93.45%).

Basketball Reference's Hall of Fame calculator attempts to quantify a player's chances of being inducted by using statistical analysis and historical trends.

It takes into account player statistics, accolades, longevity and consistency, player peak and positional comparisons.

Durant sits at No. 10 on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Every player ranked in the top 10, except No. 1 LeBron James and No. 9 Carmelo Anthony, has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Players become eligible for Hall of Fame consideration after they have been fully retired for at least three full seasons. Nomination and election into the hall involve a multi-step process.

The Hall of Fame's screening committee reviews the list of nominees and narrows it down to a smaller pool of finalists from which the voting committee consisting of Hall of Fame members, basketball executives and media members will vote.

To be enshrined, a candidate must receive at least 18 affirmative votes from the 24-member Honors Committee.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!