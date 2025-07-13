"Windy and Ramona spreading false info" - NBA fans react as major media house makes glaring tweak on eye-opening LeBron James report

NBA fans reacted to ESPN's changes to their eye-opening report about LeBron James and the LA Lakers. James has been the subject of trade rumors away from Hollywood, possibly back to Cleveland, amid the Lakers' sale and prioritizing Luka Doncic.
Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane shared a couple of screenshots from Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst's report about the "delicate" transition of the Lakers from James to Doncic. The first image was the original version of the article about how the Lakers informed "The King" about the sale to Mark Walter.
However, the ESPN insiders edited the report, changing that James and his camp were not informed of the impending sale. It's one of the reasons why the four-time NBA champion didn't release any message about it on social media, unlike Doncic, who commented on the situation.
LA Lakers fans reacted to the report, putting Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst on blast for not double-checking their sources. LeBron James famously took a shot at Windhorst during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" back in March.
Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst's report also cited several instances that might have fractured the relationship between LeBron James and the LA Lakers. While James respected the Luka Doncic trade, eyebrows raised when Rob Pelinka immediately traded for a center despite James and Anthony Davis having requested it for years.
Mark Williams was acquired, but the trade was rescinded. The Lakers found their new big man in Deandre Ayton, who signed a deal to join the purple and gold after his contract was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Other instances include not signing LeBron to an extension, and several hints on social media while on vacation in Cleveland.
LeBron James didn't request a trade, but 4 teams are interested
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron James didn't request a trade out of the LA Lakers. James also hasn't spoken to his agent, Rich Paul, about potentially leaving Hollywood for better pastures.
However, McMenamin did confirm that at least four teams have contacted Paul regarding James' availability. There was no mention of which teams are interested in the 40-year-old superstar.
The four-time NBA MVP is entering his 23rd season and will turn 41 years old in December. He's still among the best players in the league, but the Lakers have seemingly shifted their focus to building around Luka Doncic over winning a championship now.
