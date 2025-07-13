  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Windy and Ramona spreading false info" - NBA fans react as major media house makes glaring tweak on eye-opening LeBron James report

"Windy and Ramona spreading false info" - NBA fans react as major media house makes glaring tweak on eye-opening LeBron James report

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 13, 2025 04:15 GMT
NBA fans react as major media house makes glaring tweak on eye-opening LeBron James report. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans react as major media house makes glaring tweak on eye-opening LeBron James report. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans reacted to ESPN's changes to their eye-opening report about LeBron James and the LA Lakers. James has been the subject of trade rumors away from Hollywood, possibly back to Cleveland, amid the Lakers' sale and prioritizing Luka Doncic.

Ad

Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane shared a couple of screenshots from Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst's report about the "delicate" transition of the Lakers from James to Doncic. The first image was the original version of the article about how the Lakers informed "The King" about the sale to Mark Walter.

However, the ESPN insiders edited the report, changing that James and his camp were not informed of the impending sale. It's one of the reasons why the four-time NBA champion didn't release any message about it on social media, unlike Doncic, who commented on the situation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers fans reacted to the report, putting Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst on blast for not double-checking their sources. LeBron James famously took a shot at Windhorst during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" back in March.

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst's report also cited several instances that might have fractured the relationship between LeBron James and the LA Lakers. While James respected the Luka Doncic trade, eyebrows raised when Rob Pelinka immediately traded for a center despite James and Anthony Davis having requested it for years.

Mark Williams was acquired, but the trade was rescinded. The Lakers found their new big man in Deandre Ayton, who signed a deal to join the purple and gold after his contract was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ad

Other instances include not signing LeBron to an extension, and several hints on social media while on vacation in Cleveland.

LeBron James didn't request a trade, but 4 teams are interested

LeBron James didn&#039;t request a trade, but 4 teams are interested. (Photo: IMAGN)
LeBron James didn't request a trade, but 4 teams are interested. (Photo: IMAGN)

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, LeBron James didn't request a trade out of the LA Lakers. James also hasn't spoken to his agent, Rich Paul, about potentially leaving Hollywood for better pastures.

Ad

However, McMenamin did confirm that at least four teams have contacted Paul regarding James' availability. There was no mention of which teams are interested in the 40-year-old superstar.

The four-time NBA MVP is entering his 23rd season and will turn 41 years old in December. He's still among the best players in the league, but the Lakers have seemingly shifted their focus to building around Luka Doncic over winning a championship now.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications