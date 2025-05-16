"Winner gets MVP" - NBA fans hyped as Nikola Jokic and Co. force Game 7 against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder

The OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets are headed to a Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series, and fans couldn’t be more hyped as MVP contenders Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic prepare for one final duel with a trip to the West finals on the line after Denver’s 119-107 Game 6 win on Thursday.

Even though the MVP is a regular-season award and voting is already completed, the winner hasn’t been revealed yet, and fans are buzzing at the timing, with everything now riding on this last matchup.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), BetMGM suggested the MVP trophy should be handed to whoever comes out on top in Game 7 between the league’s top two players.

“Game 7 between the two MVP candidates. They haven’t announced the MVP yet Let the winner take home the MVP award,” it said.

Several fans expressed excitement for the winner-go-home, with some saying the Game 7 carries even more weight than just a shot at the conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Can’t wait for Game 7 I think winner will win the chip,” one said.

“TWO GREATEST WORDS IN SPORTS: GAME 7. FEATURING THREE OF THE MOST COVETED LETTERS IN SPORTS: MVP. This game 7 will be cinema,” another said.

“BEST. SERIES. OF THE YEAR,” another said.

Game 7 is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Nikola Jokic: Who is likely to win MVP?

ESPN conducts an MVP straw poll that simulates the NBA’s voting process.

ESPN’s MVP straw poll, which mirrors how the official NBA voting process works, gives a glimpse into how things might shake out.

In the most recent update from April, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the pack with 77 first-place votes and 23 second-place votes, totaling 931 points. Nikola Jokic picked up the remaining top-two votes and came in with 769 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo placed third in the poll, while Jayson Tatum followed in fourth.

The NBA awards are voted on by a panel of beat reporters and broadcasters, and things like how voters perceive players, team performance and the narrative surrounding a season often carry major weight.

There’s no official formula. Instead, things like stats, leadership and overall team dominance all factor into who ultimately takes home the hardware.

