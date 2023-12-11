Winnie Harlow and Ayesha Curry collaborate as famous NBA partners plan to talk skincare and more

In an exciting turn of events, two of the most influential women in the NBA community, Winnie Harlow and Ayesha Curry, have joined forces. Known for their successful careers and relationships with NBA stars, these women are planning to take the skincare industry by storm.

This power duo, known for their influence both on and off the runway and court, are set to engage in an insightful dialogue covering topics ranging from skincare to self-acceptance.

Announcing her collaboration with Ayesha Curry and Dannessa Myricks on IG, Winnie Harlow said:

"Hey, sweets Cay Skin, Danessa Myricks Beauty, and Sweet July Skin have something really special coming for you this holiday season.

"I will be going live on Instagram with Ayesha Curry and Danessa Myricks on Tuesday, December 12 at 1 pm PST, which is 4 pm ESD to show you how to get the perfect holiday glow using our brand products, you are not going to want to miss this. So make sure you tune in."

As a leading figure in the fashion industry, Winnie Harlow, partner of Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma has had an inspirational journey. It started from America's Next Top Model to gracing the Victoria's Secret fashion show stage and has been an inspiration to many. Her innovative skincare brand, Cay Skin, exemplifies her passion for promoting self-confidence and individuality.

On the other hand, Ayesha Curry, a successful businesswoman, author, and television personality, brings her unique perspective. Also the wife of Steph Curry, she uses her platform to advocate for wellness and self-care.

Their upcoming collaboration promises to merge their respective areas of expertise, fostering conversations that empower individuals to embrace their uniqueness while emphasizing the importance of self-love and care.

Ayesha took to her Instagram and posted a similar story:

"Hey guys, I'm so excited to be going live this Tuesday with fellow founders Dannessa Myricks of Dannessa Myricks Beauty and Winnie Harlow, founder of Cay Skin. We're gonna be chatting all things beauty and skincare. So make sure to tune in we're gonna have a special surprise for you guys."

Winnie Harlow and Ayesha Curry have excelled in their respective industries

While they may be known for their relationships with NBA players, both Harlow and Curry have made names for themselves in their respective industries. Harlow, who was discovered on America's Next Top Model, has since become a global ambassador for several major fashion brands. Meanwhile, Curry has built a culinary empire, including a Food Network show and several cookbooks.

Their influence extends beyond the NBA community, making them the perfect duo to launch a skincare line. They understand the pressures women face to maintain perfect skin and believe in promoting healthy, realistic beauty standards.

While details about the skincare line are still under wraps, fans can expect products that cater to a variety of skin types and concerns, given the diverse backgrounds of both women.

In the coming months, Harlow and Curry will be sharing more about their skincare routines, their favorite products, and the process behind creating their line. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration.