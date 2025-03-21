Winnie Harlow drops 3-word reaction to fiance Kyle Kuzma’s thunderous dunk vs. Lakers

Canadian supermodel Winnie Harlow was in awe of her fiance, Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma, as he dropped a strong dunk against his former team on Thursday. Playing against the LA Lakers, Kuzma made the play during the fourth quarter of the game, earning a three-word reaction from his fiancee.

The clip, which was shared by the Bucks Instagram account, showed Kuzma hitting a spin move before going to the rim and dunking the ball. Captioning the video with a short message, the handle wrote:

"OK KUZ. 😮‍💨"

Winnie Harlow reposted this clip on her story as she seemed impressed with her partner's athletic play. Reacting to the move, she wrote:

"Ohhh my dayyysss."

Winnie Harlow on Kyle Kuzma's dunk on Instagram

Kuzma played his first four NBA seasons with the LA Lakers before being traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021. He was traded to the Bucks in February. In January, he delivered a thunderous dunk against the Lakers during the fourth quarter while the Wizards were leading by 26 points at the Crypto.com Arena.

Yesterday, the Bucks beat the Purple and Gold by a score of 118-89 in a blowout win as they returned to winning ways after losing back-to-back games. Kuzma finished the game with 20 points, five assists and five rebounds while shooting 56.3% from the field goal.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow share images of engagement on Instagram

Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma and longtime partner Winnie Harlow posted a series of images on Instagram announcing their engagement. The couple have been together since 2020 and took the next step in their relationship in February.

The duo shared multiple snaps showcasing their engagement. Although the post was not captioned, it showed Harlow flaunting her diamond ring as the couple shared a kiss. The post also showed the duo in a private jet filled with roses as Harlow smiled.

Furthermore, Harlow shared another post a day later, giving fans a glimpse of her engagement. She captioned it with a short message:

"To eternity 💍♾️ #shesaidyes."

The post showed the newly engaged couple enjoying fireworks while savoring a candlelight dinner. Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma started dating in 2020 when the then-Lakers player slid into her DMs on Instagram.

According to the supermodel, she had initially missed out on the Bucks star's messages, but he was not one to give up and on the second attempt was able to grab her attention. After months of talking, Harlow moved to Los Angeles, and they have been together ever since.

