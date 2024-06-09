Winnie Harlow sends Lakers fans into nostalgia with pic of Kyle Kuzma and 2020 championship winning teammates

The offseason serves as a good time for basketball players to get some time off from professional sports, and Kyle Kuzma spends it with his partner, Winnie Harlow, attending Rajon Rondo's wedding. Seen in the snapshots is a rare chance for former teammates from the 2020 NBA championship to have a mini-reunion during the nuptials.

Among those in attendance aside from Kyle Kuzma were Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Troy Daniels. The three former teammates shared a photo together along with their wives and girlfriends, making for a wholesome moment.

LOOK: A mini-reunion of the 2020 NBA Champions during Rajon Rondo's wedding

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since the 2020 NBA Finals, Kyle Kuzma has moved on to be one of the main scorers for the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was involved in a trade that sent him and Kuzma to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the 2022-23 season, Caldwell-Pope got traded to the Denver Nuggets along with Ish Smith. He would win his second NBA championship as the starting two-guard alongside Jamal Murray.

Meanwhile, Troy Daniels, after spending 41 games with the Lakers, signed with the Denver Nuggets on March 5, days before COVID-19 forced a suspension of action. After only six games with the Nuggets, he took his talents overseas to play for the Olimpia Milano until June 2022.

Kyle Kuzma chimes into George Karl's comments on their 2020 NBA Championship

Having won a championship under extreme circumstances during the 2019-20 season, the LA Lakers carry a stigma about whether the 'bubble' title has an 'asterisk' or not in barbershop talks between basketball fans.

Kyle Kuzma was part of the team along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and since then, the Lakers franchise has never won another championship. The 2020 title was called out by former NBA coach George Karl, as he feels that the Lakers should move on from that championship to get another under LeBron's ticking clock.

"The Lakers will be more successful going forward when they acknowledge the only championship they won since Phil [Jackson] left doesn't count," said George Karl via X.

These words circled in social media and have created some hot takes from basketball analysts. Chiming in the quote shared by ESPN and Sportscenter, he aired out his sentiments and cited Karl's lack of an NBA championship in his resume.

"George Karl never won a chip how you discredit that lol," Kuzma replies through Instagram.

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma gives his reaction to George Karl's comments on Instagram

Since his time with the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma has been part of the Washington Wizards' core. He's set to earn $23.5 million in the upcoming 2024-25 season and will have two more years on his contract after that.