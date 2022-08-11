“Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings” - Jeff Van Gundy says the Nets and Kevin Durant can work things out

The drama in Brooklyn continues. After requesting a trade, Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai made headlines by reportedly meeting Monday.

It's been more than a month since Durant made his trade request. Halfway through August, Durant is still a Net. Brooklyn has fielded offers for the disgruntled star. However, getting a return package that has the same value as the 12-time All-Star isn't easy. Some would say that the Nets are picky, but the organization is trying to get its best return.

From a distance, Monday's meeting looked like both sides were willing to hash it out and move on. However, Durant gave Tsai an ultimatum, putting the owner in a tricky position.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

However, it didn't work out well for Durant as Tsai sided with general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Sports Illustrated @SInow Nets owner Joe Tsai broke his public silence regarding Kevin Durant’s trade request Monday, taking to Twitter to issue a firm defense of the franchise’s front office and coaching staff trib.al/4UJA26V Nets owner Joe Tsai broke his public silence regarding Kevin Durant’s trade request Monday, taking to Twitter to issue a firm defense of the franchise’s front office and coaching staff trib.al/4UJA26V

While many believe this might be the last straw for the Nets and KD, Jeff Van Gundy thinks their relationship can be salvaged.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Jeff Van Gundy tells "Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings."Jeff Van Gundy tells @TheFrankIsola and @Mitch_Lawrence the situation between Kevin Durant and the Nets can be fine if the 2x Finals MVP stays in Brooklyn "Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings."Jeff Van Gundy tells @TheFrankIsola and @Mitch_Lawrence the situation between Kevin Durant and the Nets can be fine if the 2x Finals MVP stays in Brooklyn https://t.co/RJPHwk9eqE

"If they do bring him back, I think these things can be worked out," Van Gundy said. "I think there'll be an awkward couple of days, then you win three in a row. ... They got a really good team. ... Winning helps camouflage any bad feelings."

Nobody knows if Durant is willing to run it back with the Nets. However, the Nets still hold the key to Durant's fate this upcoming season.

Kevin Durant might still suit up for the Nets in the upcoming season

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

While many haven't completely ruled out the possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the Nets, the possibility of that happening is increasing. As time moves by, KD's trade request is starting to look unthinkable.

Durant made headlines at the start of free agency for demanding a trade. The Nets tried to make that happen by looking into proposals from by the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and even the Golden State Warriors.

But that hasn't worked out the way Durant thought it would. It's been more than a month, and there hasn't been any resolution to the Durant-Nets saga. Some are saying that the Nets are asking for too much, but it's only logical to do that if they are to trade away a player like Durant.

Next month, teams will begin their training camps, and many see Kevin Durant as a player for the Brooklyn Nets. They've tweaked their roster a bit and made some noticeable improvements.

The Nets could still be a threat in the Eastern Conference if Durant doesn't get traded. Both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are expected to play and try to redeem themselves.

