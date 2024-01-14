"Wiped out right now": Steve Kerr admits Steph Curry's overexertion is reason for his absence vs Bucks amid lineup experiments

The Golden State Warriors faced the Milwaukee Bucks without their star player Steph Curry in the lineup on Saturday night. While fans were worried that Curry had picked up an injury, Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed during the pregame press conference that Curry only needed rest.

Kerr also mentioned that Curry did his best to lead Golden State and has remained healthy all season long.

"He's just wiped out right now... We've been relying on [Steph Curry] heavily [in] a lot of games... He needs the night off," Kerr said.

However, given the circumstances the Warriors are in, not having Curry in the lineup could prove difficult for them to beat the Bucks in their Saturday night matchup. As of this publishing, Golden State is ranked 12th in the Western Conference and has a disappointing 18-20 record. While a comeback is always possible, Kerr's new lineup needs to step up sooner rather than later.

Can Steph Curry and the Warriors turn their season around?

It's been nearly a decade since the Golden State Warriors dynasty took the NBA by storm. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are the core players who helped the modern-day Warriors achieve success. However, despite Curry still being on top of his game this season, it appears that the Warriors dynasty built around the three stars is starting to crumble.

Ever since returning from what seemed to be a career-ending injury, Klay Thompson hasn't been able to be the player he once was. While he managed to help Golden State win their seventh championship in franchise history back in 2022, he wasn't the same player that won three rings in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Fast forward to the present day, Thompson is struggling to find his rhythm and would tend to have more bad games than remarkable performances.

As for Draymond Green, he has maintained the same energy on the court, at least on defense. However, as the years went by, one habit that Green has not been able to get rid of is hurting other players for the most random reasons. The league finally had enough of it and suspended him for his on-court behavior. Draymond is back on the team as of this writing. However, coach Steve Kerr has still kept him on the bench.

As of the moment, Kerr only has Steph Curry to rely on in their hopes of making a comeback this season. Unfortunately, fans are not sure if the Warriors can make that happen if they keep relying on one guy alone every single night.