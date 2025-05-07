"Wish LeBron had the same thing" - Fans take shots at Steph Curry's "help" after Warriors win Game 1 despite his injury 

The Golden State Warriors stole homecourt advantage from the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their 2025 NBA Playoff Western Conference semis despite Steph Curry's injury exit. The 37-year-old suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter after 12:54 minutes of action in which he dropped 13 points on 5 of 9 shots. The Warriors led 30-20 when Curry left and, against all odds, defended their lead the rest of the way.

Ad

Golden State stayed on top behind spectacular efforts across the board from Curry's co-star, Jimmy Butler, and the role players. Butler scored 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals, while Hield led the Warriors with 24 points and eight rebounds, making five 3s.

Draymond Green had a second consecutive double-digit scoring game in the playoffs with 18 points, adding eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. He made four 3s, the most he's made in a postseason contest since 2016.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors comfortably surviving against the Timberwolves without Curry had fans taking shots at the two-time MVP's "help. They were mainly LeBron James fans, who complained about the Lakers' star not having the same supporting cast.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said:

"LeBron really 40 and dont got a single good player but Luka on his team this sports stuff is not fair man"

One fan added:

"These are quite literally average games for Luka"

Another blamed Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, saying:

"GM Pelinka is kinda a** I ain't gon lie"

One fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.