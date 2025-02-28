"Wishes he was still a Warrior" - Fans react to Kevin Durant fuming at $3,303,771 teammate amid Suns' 3rd straight loss  

Kevin Durant lost his cool at Mason Plumlee amid the Phoenix Suns' 32nd loss after Thursday's defeat to the 16-win New Orleans Pelicans. As the Suns tailed 101-99 with seven minutes left, they blew up an offensive possession after Plumlee failed to position himself appropriately to space the floor for Durant, forcing him to give up the ball with his back to the basket almost near the 3-point line.

Durant gestured to Plumlee that he should have rolled to the rim instead of lurking behind the 3-point arc where Devin Booker was already stationary, waiting for a potential catch-and-shoot opportunity.

With the shot clock running out, Booker had no option but to launch a contested 3-pointer beyond the arc, which he missed. Here's the clip.

NBA fans reacted to this incident and many wondered if Durant made the right call to snub a return to the Golden State Warriors amid the Suns' never-ending slump.

"KD wishes he was still a Warrior," one fan said.

"KD misses the warriors," another added.

"He wish he was traded now," one fan said.

Another tweeted:

One fan criticized Plumlee, who signed a one-year $3,303,771 contract with the Suns in the offseason, saying:

"Dude Plumlees gotta be top 3 worst centers in the league rn"

Another proposed a trade idea with the Warriors, tweeting:

Kevin Durant trade on the cards in 2025 offseason, per NBA insider

The Phoenix Suns' superteam experiment with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is heading toward a colossal failure. The Suns mortgaged their entire future for this roster, but it only led them to a first-round playoff exit, and an embarrassing one, as they got swept by Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves.

They are five games under .500 and reeling in 11th in the West this season, staring at a playoff exit, the first of Durant's career since the 2008-09 season. With limited to no assets available to turn the tide around and the 36-year-old superstar eligible for an extension, NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes that Durant will be traded. He claimed Durant is aware of it, and so are the Suns.

"They're gonna trade him and he knows that," Windhorst said on Wednesday. "There's been a couple of opportunities where he could've criticized them for trying to trade him. He has not done that, he has been professional about this."

The Suns tried trading Durant to the Warriors before the trade deadline, but the All-Star forward didn't want the move. The Suns also fielded offers from others, but Durant maintained his desire to remain in Phoenix.

On Draymond Green's podcast, Kevin Durant revealed the reason behind rejecting a reunion with the Warriors, saying he didn't want Golden State to mortgage the team's future for him in the middle of the season.

