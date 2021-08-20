"With all due respect, where the hell was Stephen Curry?" - NBA analyst Stephen A Smith questions why the Golden State Warriors star was not involved in the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green saga

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green recently spoke about their infamous argument during an NBA game in 2018, when the two were playing alongside Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors.

It was the first time the former teammates, who recently won an Olympic gold medal together, discussed the incident in front of an online audience.

The segment started with Draymond Green asking Kevin Durant how much the argument influenced his decision to leave the franchise.

Durant was quick to say that it wasn't the argument, but the way it was handled by the team's head coach Steven Kerr and GM Bob Myers. Here's what he said:

"It wasn't the argument it was the way that everybody.. Steve Kerr act like it didn't happen. Bob Myers tried to just discipline you and think that would put the mask over everything. I really think that was such a big situation for us as a group, the first time we went through something like that. We had to get that s**t all out. I remember watching 'The Last Dance' and when Scottie didn't go into the game, the whole team say Scottie that was f***ed up."

Kevin Durant insinuated that the team's authorities should have been upfront with him and Draymond Green about the situation. He thought it was "weird" that they did not address it and claimed they never really got past the situation.

Stephen A. Smith slams Stephen Curry for not having any involvement in the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green saga

Stephen A. Smith wasn't too please with Stephen Curry not getting involved in the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green feud three years back

The comments made by Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have caught the attention of many in the NBA community. Popular TV personality and sports analyst Stephen A. Smith also had a very intriguing opinion on the matter.

Smith wasn't too pleased with Durant and Green for not mentioning Stephen Curry's name when they spoke about their feud. Speaking on his show 'First Take', he said:

"When Kevin Durant brought up, how when he was watching 'The Last Dance' and Scottie Pippen refused to enter the game, you had players getting on him. With all due respect, where the hell was Stephen Curry? The baby-faced assassin, the greatest shooter god has ever created. The clear, absolute superstar player for this team, the face of the franchise. Where was he at in all of this? I found it very very conspicuous, that Kevin Durant and Draymond Green never mentioned his name."

With all due respect, where the hell was STEPH Curry??? pic.twitter.com/VP8gvOATZj — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 19, 2021

Smith claimed that Stephen Curry doesn't get called out enough for situations like this. He felt that Curry, being the leader and face of the Golden State Warriors franchise, should have played the role of a peacemaker to improve the situation.

That did not happen, though, and Kevin Durant ended up leaving Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors haven't had a lot of success since Durant departed. They haven't even made it to the playoffs in two seasons. Player injuries have also played a part in their struggles.

However, with Klay Thompson expected to return, Stephen Curry and co. could well be on their way to making their first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 NBA season.

