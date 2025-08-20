"With a few good men": Draymond Green reacts to wholesome moment with LeBron James and Kevin Love in offseason 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacted to a wholesome moment he shared with LeBron James and Kevin Love on Tuesday. The three reunited at a wedding during the offseason and posted glimpses of their time together. Re-sharing a post on his story, Green reacted to the image with a five-word message. &quot;With a few Good Men,&quot; he wrote.Draymond Green re-shares a post featuring LeBron James and Kevin Love (Source: Instagram/Draymond Green)Green reposted a photo originally shared by LeBron James, who added a brief caption to it: &quot;Great people always = Great Times &amp; Vibes no matter where you are! A weekend was had! Until next time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe image was a selfie of the three stars with &quot;The Shop&quot; co-creator Paul Rivera. Love wore a navy blue suit, Green a turquoise green tux, and James a brown suit, with all of them in sunglasses. The trio dressed in their best to attend the wedding of Andrew Forbes, the son of Nate Forbes, a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. James’ post also featured moments from the wedding celebration with the bride and groom, as well as clips of him playing a round of golf with friends at a local club. With the offseason winding down, the NBA stars are making the most of their downtime before the long, grueling season ahead. Draymond Green once displayed his loyalty to LeBron James after an altercation with Stephen A. Smith LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith were involved in a public feud in March after the analyst mentioned Bronny James during a broadcast. The exchange drew plenty of reactions, including from Draymond Green, who shared his candid thoughts on the situation. During an episode of his podcast in March, the Warriors forward showed his loyalty to James by siding with him in his feud with Smith. &quot;Calling another man weak, that's not basketball. Which is actually what Bron was saying in the first place, like, let's keep it basketball,&quot; Green said. &quot;Make sure you tell Stephen A. that I have zero respect for what he said.' You go on TV, national TV, calling out this African American, this black father who's raised another successful black young man. And you're going on TV, calling him out as a father because his son plays in the NBA. That's a*s backwards,&quot; he added. The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis @DraymondShowLINK&quot;Make sure you tell Stephen A. that I have zero respect for what he said&quot; @Money23Green &amp;amp;amp; @BaronDavis react to the fallout after Stephen A. Smith was confronted by LeBron James at a Lakers gameThe altercation between the two continues to evolve, with Smith claiming the two have &quot;no relationship&quot; during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast in August.