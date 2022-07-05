“With KD, the Warriors could top the Showtime Lakers, they could maybe top Jordan's Bulls” - NBA analyst asserts Dubs should try to land Kevin Durant

The rumors surrounding Kevin Durant potentially heading back to the Golden State Warriors have taken the NBA world by storm. With proven success and the potential for more, Chris Broussard asserted that the Dubs should pursue the Nets superstar.

Durant enjoyed a successful stint with the Golden State Warriors. Winning two titles and two Finals MVP's, the superstar practically had his best years with the Warriors.

Although the wins were great on his resume, the overall narrative around his legacy took a hit. This facilitated the move to Brooklyn. Kevin Durant enjoyed little to no success with the Brooklyn Nets. This has resulted in Durant requesting to be shipped out.

However, a reunion with the Dubs remains in the cards.

Considering Golden State's dominance over the league in the Durant era, Chris Broussard believes they should pursue the former MVP once again.

While he personally didn't like the idea, speaking from the Warriors perspective on "First Things First" he said:

"The goal in this is to win championships. KD gives them a better chance to win the championship. With Kevin Durant, they could top the Showtime Lakers. They could maybe top the Jordan Bulls. How many more could they win? Two? Maybe three? I mean, yes you do it."

Broussard went on to highlight why the Warriors needed Durant. While the Dubs are the champions, they are not necessarily the favorites to repeat.

Chris Broussard also emphasized how little this move would damage Steph Curry's legacy. Exclaiming that "Curry's legacy is set," the analyst mentioned that there is no downside to pursuing Kevin Durant.

Should the Golden State Warriors pursue Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant walks off the court after a win

Chris Broussard concluded his segment with comments on the Warriors' young core of Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and Jordan Poole.

While the team has an impressive set of young talent, their inexperience creates doubt. Emphasizing the lack of certainty in their ability to deliver titles, the analyst continued to highlight the need to pursue Durant.

Rumors surrounding the move have certainly garnered some attention. The move itself, however, hasn't seen much traction. The validity of the rumors are difficult to discern.

The Golden State Warriors will undoubtedly benefit from adding Durant to their roster. The Nets superstar is one of the few players who could singlehandedly change the fortunes of any team. Adding him to the championship roster only improves their situation.

In this regard, as Broussard mentioned, there is no downside for the Warriors.

However, the move could do significant damage to Durant's legacy. With his reputation as a "ring-chaser," Durant's return to the Bay Area could hurt his image.

The trade remains only a rumored possibility. The sheer gravity of the situation, however, has fans and critics on the edge of their seats.

