“With Kyrie, they’ve got a legitimate shot to win the whole thing” - Chris Broussard believes Brooklyn Nets’ drive to win the championship led to Kyrie Irving's return from suspension 

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes the Brooklyn Nets decided to let Kyrie Irving return as a part-time player because of their ambitions to win an NBA title this season. The Nets have been dealing with the absence of several players due to COVID protocols over the last week.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined. Just in: All-NBA star Kyrie Irving has started process to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving is ramping up, has begun team COVID-19 testing, and his season debut date is still to be determined.

Many believed that was the reason behind the franchise deciding to recall the All-Star guard from suspension. However, Broussard feels the Nets' motive behind this was to bolster their odds of winning the title. Here's what he said on Tuesday's episode of First Things First:

"This to me is not about, 'oh we need bodies, that's why we are bringing Kyrie back,' because why in the midst of a pandemic, that's surging, why would you bring back somebody that's unvaccinated? It doesn't make sense. What this is all about, is they (Brooklyn Nets) saw, just like everybody else, 'we can't win the championship without Kyrie, we probably can't even get out of the East.'"

Broussard then proceeded to mention James Harden's struggle as another reason why the Brooklyn Nets are eager to bring Kyrie Irving back.

"I think he (James Harden) is still an All-Star, but they (Brooklyn Nets needed him to be a superstar ! He's not that anymore, at least for some reason, not the last few months. With Kyrie, I know it's only for road games, with Kyrie, they've got a legitimate shot to win the whole thing, especially win the East," said Broussard.

Kyrie Irving refused to get vaccinated for COVID and would only be available for road games as New York City requires proof of full vaccination for individuals to attend large indoor events. The Brooklyn Nets management were not open to the idea of having the 2016 NBA champion as a part-time player, though, and decided to suspend him.

Nevertheless, they have changed their stance now, and this could be a wise decision considering the Nets, despite holding the number one seed in the East, have struggled to perform well on several occasions this season, most recently losing at home to a struggling Orlando Magic team.

Brooklyn Nets' big-three Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden in health and safety protocols

Kevin Durant and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets are in the league's health and safety protocols.

The Brooklyn Nets may not get to see Kyrie Irving in action straight away as the guard is the latest member of the team to enter the league's health and safety protocols.

The Nets now have ten players sidelined because of COVID, including Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant. As a result, they had their Sunday evening game against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards postponed.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak. The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kyrie Irving's return will be a relief for the Brooklyn Nets, and especially for the team's other two All-Stars, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Both have had to shoulder the responsibility of carrying the team thus far, which isn't ideal, considering their injury history from last season.

Edited by David Nyland