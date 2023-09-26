With NBA implementing load management rule, Kobe Bryant once explained why practice sessions were meant to be competitive

Kobe Bryant's work ethic was unparalleled, and it was his tireless dedication to his craft that made him one of the most feared and respected competitors in the league. His relentless and balls-to-the-wall approach toward practice may have rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way, but that didn't deter the Black Mamba from giving it his 100% in training.

And amid the NBA implementing the load management rule, players could perhaps take a leaf out of Bryant's notebook about why practice sessions were meant to be uber-competitive.

In one of his old interviews with Alex Rodriguez, Bryant explained why practice had to be intense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Practices are meant to be competitive. If your practices aren't more competitive than the games themselves, you're doing the wrong thing. Most of these teams and coaches have gotten into a mindset of resting players, 'Oh it's too much. We're not going to practice, light day, light day, light day.' Phil [Jackson] never gave us a light day. There are no days off," Bryant said.

It was this approach to training that eventually helped Kobe Bryant and his teammates in crunch Game 7s. And the record speaks for itself as the Los Angeles Lakers were 5-1 in Game 7s during his decorated 20-year career in the NBA.

In times where load management has seen players take a backseat with practice sessions and even games for the matter during the regular season, Bryant's words show how developing a strong mindset even during practice is important.

Kobe Bryant's Game 7 stats against the Boston Celtics during the 2010 NBA Finals is proof that the competitive practice sessions paid off

Kobe Bryant had a phenomenal Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals. The series was tied 3-3 leading up to the final contest and after losing to the Celtics in the 2008 NBA Finals, there was a lot on the line for the Mamba and the Lakers.

Bryant's best came at that crucial juncture. Despite shooting 6 for 24 from the field, scored 10 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. He finished 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 assists. The series also saw him named as Finals MVP for the second straight season.

As for his own play in Game 7s in his career, Bryant averaged 22.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game — a testament to why intense practice sessions kept him primed for bigger moments.