"Without Draymond, the role is a little different" - Steph Curry on recording his season high in assists against the Portland Trail Blazers

Fresh from his record-breaking performance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Steph Curry had a solid outing for the Golden State Warriors during their recent win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Curry finished with 18 points, while recording a season-high 14 assists.

During the postgame interview, Steph spoke to Allie LaForce about his productive night against the Blazers. The two-time NBA MVP noted that he has to facilitate more in the absence of Draymond Green, who is still recovering from a back injury. Curry also mentioned building off their first win following the recent All-Star break.

"I'm just trying to enjoy the process, trying to peek at the right time with my guys. Obviously without Draymond, the role is a little different so just enjoying what we're doing. It's a good start to the last home stretch. Gotta keep building," Curry said.

Steph Curry's career-high assist total in a single-game is 16, having done so in 2013 and 2014 against the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz, respectively. His 14 dimes against the Blazers were a season-high for Curry, as he took on the role of Draymond Green as the Warriors' primary playmaker.

In addition to Steph's 18 points, seven more Warriors players scored in double figures in the 132-95 win against Portland. Klay Thompson also had 18 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 17 points off the bench. Jordan Poole added 15 points, while Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. each had 10 points.

Stephen - 18p/5r/14a/1s/1b

Klay - 18p/5r/2a

Jonathan - 17p/8r/1a/1s/2b

Jordan - 15p/2r/6a/1s

Andrew - 10p/3r/1a/2s/1b

Otto - 10p/7r/2a/1s/1b

Kevon - 10p/6r/1a/1b

Gary - 10p/1a/2s

Damion - 7p/4r/2a/1s

Nemanja - 6p/3a/1b

Moses - 6p/2r

Steph Curry, Warriors have a tough March schedule

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a chance to overtake the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA. The Suns will be without Chris Paul for around six to eight weeks due to a hand injury. The Warriors are 6.5 games behind, but it is certainly doable.

However, the Warriors' schedule for the month of March will be a tough one. They will close the month of February against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday before embarking on a challenging month. Golden State will start March on a two-game road trip to Minnesota and Dallas.

Some of the teams the Warriors will face in March include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Orlando Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies and the Suns.

Steph Curry seems to be out of the slump that plagued him for more than a month. The Warriors are going to need not just Steph's shooting, but also his playmaking in the absence of Draymond. Thompson is almost back to his old self, while Wiggins and Kuminga are doing their best to fill in Green's presence on the defensive end.

95.7 The Game @957thegame "I feel really good. I'm making a lot of good progress."



Draymond Green provided an update on his calf/back injury at All-Star media day in Cleveland "I feel really good. I'm making a lot of good progress." Draymond Green provided an update on his calf/back injury at All-Star media day in Cleveland https://t.co/Nfb3XsL6T9

