"Without him we won't go where we wanna go" - Klay Thompson calls Draymond Green the "leader" of Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson highlighted the importance of teammate Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors' setup following their loss against the Washington Wizards. Green has struggled to replicate his early-season form since returning from a disc injury. The Dubs haven't been able to win games, and they've now lost five of their last six matches.

Thompson showed his support for Green after another underwhelming outing from the latter, saying (via NBA interviews):

"You've got to give Dray (Draymond) some games. He was out with a with a really serious injury, so it's gonna take some time for him to catch his rhythm and there's nothing wrong with that."

Klay continued:

"I mean he's our leader and without him we won't go where we wanna go."

Draymond Green has always been a vital cog in the way the Golden State Warriors play. His playmaking and defense set the tone for the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to unleash on offense.

Draymond's absence between January and early March hit the team badly as they had a 19-16 record without the All-Star forward. It just goes to show his importance to the team and why it's crucial for them to be patient with him over the next few games.

Draymond Green critical of his recent play: "I feel terrible. I feel healthy. But I'm playing terrible."

Can Klay Thompson and Draymond Green help the Golden State Warriors break their slump in absence of Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors have missed a lot of players due to injuries this season. They were without Klay Thompson at the start of the campaign. When he returned, Draymond Green was sidelined, and when Green was available, the Warriors saw Steph Curry go down with a foot injury.

They were one of the most successful teams until January. However, since then, the Warriors have a 21-20 record, good for the 11th best record across the two conferences. The onus is now on Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to steady the ship.

95.7 The Game @957thegame "We're gonna dig ourselves out of this hole. I know it." - Klay Thompson "We're gonna dig ourselves out of this hole. I know it." - Klay Thompson

Golden State will be eager to enter the postseason with some momentum. It won't be an easy task for them to beat the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, or Dallas Mavericks if they fail to rediscover their rhythm soon.

Klay Thompson has been in decent form of late. He has averaged 23.8 points per game. Thompson is coming off a 37 and a 25-point outing in his last two games, respectively. The Golden State Warriors will be banking on him the most during this stretch to turn things around.

Thompson and Green are both proven performers, so it won't be a surprise to see them produce improved showings and help the Warriors get back on track in the absence of Steph Curry.

