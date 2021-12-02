“Without Kevin Durant on the Warriors, this team will go as far as Steph shoots this team” - Skip Bayless believes Stephen Curry is the defining line for Golden State Warriors' success this season

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns in what was the most anticipated game of the year, largely because of Stephen Curry's shooting struggles. Jordan Poole had an outstanding game, but the Warriors failed to take advantage despite Devin Booker exiting the game halfway through with a hamstring injury.

Not long after the loss, Skip Bayless came for the Warriors, stating that their success is largely tied to Stephen Curry's shooting since they are without Kevin Durant. He said:

"Without Kevin Durant on the Warriors, this team will go as far as Steph shoots this team. In the end, that's what it will boil down to. How many shots will he make? When he makes them. He has to make them at the correct times to change games or put games away."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "Without Kevin Durant on the Warriors, this team will go as far as Steph Curry shoots this team." "Without Kevin Durant on the Warriors, this team will go as far as Steph Curry shoots this team."— @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/nunNfnXHsi

While there is some truth to what Bayless said, the Golden State Warriors have shown that they can win without Stephen Curry this season. On nights where Curry has struggled from the field, players like Andrew Wiggins and Poole have stepped up.

For the first time since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Warriors have an 18-3 record. However, it would be unfair to judge their entire season with that outing. Klay Thompson's return will also be a significant boost, as there will be a lot less pressure on Curry from opposition defenses.

Is a championship feasible for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors?

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been shooting at an incredible rate this season

The Golden State Warriors have lost their spot as the No. 1 team in the West after losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. However, a championship is still possible, as they have had almost as good a start as their 2014-15 championship campaign without Kevin Durant.

Granted, the team's success is tied to Stephen Curry, the same way many other teams rely on one or two superstars to lead them to the finish line. However, the Warriors have shown on occasion that they can get things going even without their talisman shooting the lights out.

The anticipation for Thompson's return is at an all-time high, as reports reveal that he is actively scrimmaging and has suited up for the Warriors G-League team. With him on the floor, their dependence on Curry's shooting will drop a bit.

Nonetheless, Stephen Curry has been shooting at an incredible rate this season, setting new records with every game. The next game against the Suns might have a different outcome. If there is one thing we know about the greatest shooter in league history, it is that he always follows a bad game with an incredible shooting exhibition.

Ruling out the Golden State Warriors at this stage would be unwise. They have had one of the most consistent runs this season and are out to make a statement.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stephen Curry is also still the favorite to win MVP. The Baby-Faced Assassin has tremendously improved on defense and is averaging 27.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh