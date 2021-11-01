"Without Klay, we can still be a pretty good team, but with Klay, you know, you’re talking a whole different ball game" - Draymond Green on the importance of Klay Thompson's return

Draymond Green has said that the Golden State Warriors are still a formidable team without Klay Thompson. But with Thompson's impending return from a long injury layoff, the Warriors would become one of the teams to beat.

The Golden State Warriors have had a blistering start to their 2021-22 campaign, winning five of their opening six games. Their offense looks cohesive, and the team has shown a collective effort and elite ball movement. Stephen Curry is in MVP mode, and has looked likely to drop 40 points a night despite his recent fourth-quarter woes.

However, the team's offense would become much better once Klay Thompson returns. That's because of Thompson's mind-blowing shot-making ability, which would provide the Warriors another outlet when Curry endures an off night.

According to Clutch Points' Mark Haynes, Green spoke about the impact Klay Thompson's return could have on the Warriors' offense. Green said that the team needs Thompson back, as the latter can turn a good team to a great one. Here's what Green said:

"I think we’re a pretty good basketball team right now. … Without Klay, we can still be a pretty good team, but with Klay, you know, you’re talking a whole different ballgame. So we need him back."

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP



Draymond Green, via



clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… "I think we’re a pretty good basketball team right now. … Without Klay, we can still be a pretty good team, but with Klay, you know, you’re talking a whole different ballgame. So we need him back."Draymond Green, via @markhaynesnba "I think we’re a pretty good basketball team right now. … Without Klay, we can still be a pretty good team, but with Klay, you know, you’re talking a whole different ballgame. So we need him back."Draymond Green, via @markhaynesnbaclutchpoints.com/warriors-news-…

With Thompson expected to return before the postseason, the Warriors could take the West by storm.

Can Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors sustain their elite play before Klay Thompson's return?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors already have a top-ten defense, largely due to the presence of Draymond Green.

His basketball IQ helps put his teammates in good positions to neuter superior offenses. On off-shooting nights, Golden State can rely on their defense to get them scrappy wins. That is something not a lot of top teams in the West are able to do at the moment.

The Dubs entered the season looking largely reliant on Stephen Curry yet again. Curry has produced big-time performances, but the Warriors have also had impactful contributions from the likes of Damion Lee and Jordan Poole.

Golden State Warriors @warriors 31 PPG | 9 RPG | 7 APG | 3 WINS



What a week for Stephen Curry ⚡️ 31 PPG | 9 RPG | 7 APG | 3 WINSWhat a week for Stephen Curry ⚡️ https://t.co/36f37Wrysn

Considering the way they've started out, Draymond Green and the Warriors seem to mean business this season. They look capable of snatching a top-two seed for the playoffs when considering how shaky other contenders in the West are looking at the moment.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be mind-boggling to see how devastating the Warriors could be once Klay Thompson returns.

Edited by Bhargav