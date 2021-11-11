“Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be crap” - Kyle Kuzma goes off on Cleveland Cavaliers fans after they taunt him during Wizards’ game against Cavs

Kyle Kuzma made some comments about the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise after the Washington Wizards' close 97-94 win against the side on Wednesday (November 10).

Recording 22 points and five rebounds for the game, Kyle Kuzma was one of the leading scorers for the Washington Wizards. After a clutch three to seal the win for the side, Kuzma had some words for Cavaliers fans.

At the postgame press conference, as per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Kyle Kuzma has this to say:

"It was the fans’ fault they lost, really. There was a sign that said, ‘LeBron won Kuzma his ring,’ and they were just talking too much. Well, I told those guys, ‘Without LeBron, Cleveland wouldn’t be crap.’"

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards enjoyed their third straight win and are up to an 8-3 record for the season, putting them at the top of the Eastern Conference. Kuzma, the former Laker, is looking to reset his image as a top player in the NBA this season.

Kyle Kuzma's dynamic with LeBron James

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma share the floor for the LA Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma was drafted into the NBA in the 2017 NBA Draft. Selected by the LA Lakers in the second-round, Kuzma has emerged as a potent offensive threat in his rookie season.

With the arrival of LeBron James in the 2018-19 season, Kuzma's role as a player gradually began to undergo certain changes. He made the transition from a scorer to a role player and sacrificed a lot of his talents to fit the new LA Lakers' system.

In the 2019-20 season, Kuzma won his first ring with the LA Lakers alongside LeBron James in the Orlando bubble. Playing a key role in hustling for rebounds and knocking down threes while defending the perimeter, the 26-year-old emerged as a solid team player and it resulted in him becoming an NBA champion.

After a disappointing 2020-21 season, he was traded to the Washington Wizards in the 2021 offseason. With the Wizards, Kuzma has come out firing in the regular-season with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove.

Kuzma has been known to be a vocal individual as well as an active presence on social media. While a clap back at fans isn't out of the norm for him, Kuzma's comments about LeBron James reflect the mutual respect shared between the two.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo LeBron James showing love to Kyle Kuzma on Instagram 👌🏾 LeBron James showing love to Kyle Kuzma on Instagram 👌🏾 https://t.co/YEDXcrei7T

The Washington Wizards will face the LA Lakers towards the end of the season. Kyle Kuzma will look to perform against his former team as he attempts to fulfill his potential in the NBA.

